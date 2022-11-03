Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria (NYSE:BBVA) Stock Rating Lowered by StockNews.com

Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria (NYSE:BBVA – Get Rating) was downgraded by StockNews.com from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note issued on Tuesday.

A number of other brokerages also recently issued reports on BBVA. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price target on shares of Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria from €6.45 ($6.45) to €6.70 ($6.70) in a report on Tuesday, October 18th. Credit Suisse Group raised their price target on shares of Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria from €5.20 ($5.20) to €5.50 ($5.50) and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday. UBS Group cut their price target on shares of Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria from €6.65 ($6.65) to €6.60 ($6.60) and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, July 15th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on shares of Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria from €6.20 ($6.20) to €6.50 ($6.50) in a report on Friday, October 14th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $6.34.

Get Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria alerts:

Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria Stock Down 1.0 %

Shares of NYSE BBVA opened at $5.17 on Tuesday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $4.73 and a 200-day simple moving average of $4.76. The company has a market capitalization of $33.02 billion, a P/E ratio of 4.92 and a beta of 1.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.12, a current ratio of 1.07 and a quick ratio of 1.07. Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria has a 1 year low of $3.93 and a 1 year high of $7.20.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria

Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria Company Profile

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Freestone Capital Holdings LLC boosted its position in Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria by 40.3% in the 1st quarter. Freestone Capital Holdings LLC now owns 120,960 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $688,000 after buying an additional 34,749 shares during the period. Avestar Capital LLC boosted its position in Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria by 9.5% in the 1st quarter. Avestar Capital LLC now owns 31,756 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $181,000 after buying an additional 2,750 shares during the period. Advisor Partners LLC boosted its position in Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria by 24.1% in the 1st quarter. Advisor Partners LLC now owns 107,395 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $611,000 after buying an additional 20,844 shares during the period. Signaturefd LLC lifted its position in shares of Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria by 29.3% during the 1st quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 50,661 shares of the bank’s stock worth $288,000 after purchasing an additional 11,472 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Tcwp LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria during the 1st quarter worth $35,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 2.60% of the company’s stock.

(Get Rating)

Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria, SA, together with its subsidiaries, provides retail banking, wholesale banking, and asset management services. It offers current accounts; and demand, savings, overnight, time, term, and subordinated deposits. The company also provides loan products; deals in securities; and manages pension and investment funds.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.