Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria (NYSE:BBVA) Stock Rating Lowered by StockNews.com

Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria (NYSE:BBVA – Get Rating) was downgraded by StockNews.com from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note issued on Tuesday.
A number of other brokerages also recently issued reports on BBVA. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price target on shares of Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria from €6.45 ($6.45) to €6.70 ($6.70) in a report on Tuesday, October 18th. Credit Suisse Group raised their price target on shares of Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria from €5.20 ($5.20) to €5.50 ($5.50) and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday. UBS Group cut their price target on shares of Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria from €6.65 ($6.65) to €6.60 ($6.60) and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, July 15th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on shares of Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria from €6.20 ($6.20) to €6.50 ($6.50) in a report on Friday, October 14th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $6.34.
Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria Stock Down 1.0 %
Shares of NYSE BBVA opened at $5.17 on Tuesday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $4.73 and a 200-day simple moving average of $4.76. The company has a market capitalization of $33.02 billion, a P/E ratio of 4.92 and a beta of 1.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.12, a current ratio of 1.07 and a quick ratio of 1.07. Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria has a 1 year low of $3.93 and a 1 year high of $7.20.
Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria Company Profile
Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria, SA, together with its subsidiaries, provides retail banking, wholesale banking, and asset management services. It offers current accounts; and demand, savings, overnight, time, term, and subordinated deposits. The company also provides loan products; deals in securities; and manages pension and investment funds.
