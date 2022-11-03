Banco Latinoamericano de Comercio Exterior, S. A. Plans Quarterly Dividend of $0.25 (NYSE:BLX)

Banco Latinoamericano de Comercio Exterior, S. A. (NYSE:BLX – Get Rating) declared a quarterly dividend on Tuesday, November 1st, Zacks reports. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 14th will be paid a dividend of 0.25 per share by the bank on Wednesday, November 30th. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.39%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, November 10th.

Banco Latinoamericano de Comercio Exterior, S. A. has decreased its dividend payment by an average of 13.4% annually over the last three years. Banco Latinoamericano de Comercio Exterior, S. A. has a dividend payout ratio of 42.9% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings.

NYSE BLX traded down $0.12 on Thursday, reaching $15.66. 225 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 80,474. Banco Latinoamericano de Comercio Exterior, S. A. has a one year low of $12.58 and a one year high of $18.17. The firm has a market capitalization of $567.36 million, a PE ratio of 8.35 and a beta of 1.21. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $14.48 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $14.20.

Banco Latinoamericano de Comercio Exterior, S. A. ( NYSE:BLX Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, August 3rd. The bank reported $0.63 EPS for the quarter. Banco Latinoamericano de Comercio Exterior, S. A. had a net margin of 34.73% and a return on equity of 6.95%. The company had revenue of $36.92 million for the quarter.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Banco Latinoamericano de Comercio Exterior, S. A. stock. Thomas White International Ltd. raised its stake in shares of Banco Latinoamericano de Comercio Exterior, S. A. (NYSE:BLX – Get Rating) by 0.3% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 353,718 shares of the bank’s stock after buying an additional 1,021 shares during the quarter. Thomas White International Ltd. owned about 0.98% of Banco Latinoamericano de Comercio Exterior, S. A. worth $5,510,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). 6.97% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Separately, StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Banco Latinoamericano de Comercio Exterior, S. A. in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock.

Banco Latinoamericano de Comercio Exterior, S. A., a multinational bank, primarily engages in the financing of foreign trade in Latin America and the Caribbean. The company operates through two segments, Commercial and Treasury. It offers short and medium-term bilateral loans, structured and syndicated credits, and loan commitments; financial guarantee contracts, such as issued and confirmed letters of credit, and stand-by letters of credit; and guarantees covering commercial risk and other assets, as well as co-financing arrangements, underwriting of syndicated credit facilities, structured trade financing in the form of factoring and vendor financing, and financial leasing.

