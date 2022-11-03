Bank of America Co. (NYSE:BAC) Shares Bought by TrinityPoint Wealth LLC

TrinityPoint Wealth LLC grew its stake in shares of Bank of America Co. (NYSE:BAC) by 6.4% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 88,543 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,321 shares during the quarter. TrinityPoint Wealth LLC’s holdings in Bank of America were worth $2,756,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of BAC. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Bank of America by 0.9% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 591,207,087 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $24,369,557,000 after acquiring an additional 5,015,041 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Bank of America by 1.7% in the first quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 36,940,776 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,522,699,000 after acquiring an additional 603,512 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its stake in shares of Bank of America by 2.2% in the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 35,229,840 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,452,584,000 after acquiring an additional 773,812 shares in the last quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Bank of America by 1.7% in the second quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 21,567,430 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $671,394,000 after acquiring an additional 360,643 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Snider Financial Group lifted its stake in shares of Bank of America by 9,477.3% in the first quarter. Snider Financial Group now owns 14,448,357 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $5,956,000 after acquiring an additional 14,297,496 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 68.48% of the company’s stock.

Bank of America Stock Performance

BAC stock traded down $0.15 on Thursday, reaching $35.94. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 754,324 shares, compared to its average volume of 47,320,652. Bank of America Co. has a 52 week low of $29.31 and a 52 week high of $50.11. The company has a market capitalization of $288.33 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.36, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.61 and a beta of 1.38. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $33.35 and a two-hundred day moving average of $34.12. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.12, a current ratio of 0.76 and a quick ratio of 0.76.

Bank of America Dividend Announcement

Bank of America ( NYSE:BAC Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, October 17th. The financial services provider reported $0.81 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.79 by $0.02. Bank of America had a return on equity of 11.36% and a net margin of 26.52%. The business had revenue of $24.50 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $23.46 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.85 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts predict that Bank of America Co. will post 3.21 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 30th. Investors of record on Friday, December 2nd will be issued a $0.22 dividend. This represents a $0.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.45%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 1st. Bank of America’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 27.85%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research firms recently commented on BAC. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on Bank of America from $35.50 to $39.00 in a research note on Wednesday. Citigroup cut their price objective on Bank of America from $47.00 to $40.00 in a research note on Tuesday, July 12th. The Goldman Sachs Group cut their price objective on Bank of America from $42.00 to $40.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, October 4th. Societe Generale upgraded Bank of America from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $37.50 price objective on the stock in a research note on Monday, July 11th. Finally, Barclays cut their price objective on Bank of America from $58.00 to $51.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, July 19th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $44.68.

About Bank of America



Bank of America Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides banking and financial products and services for individual consumers, small and middle-market businesses, institutional investors, large corporations, and governments worldwide. Its Consumer Banking segment offers traditional and money market savings accounts, certificates of deposit and IRAs, noninterest-and interest-bearing checking accounts, and investment accounts and products; and credit and debit cards, residential mortgages, and home equity loans, as well as direct and indirect loans, such as automotive, recreational vehicle, and consumer personal loans.

