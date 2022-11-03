Bank of America Lowers AvidXchange (NASDAQ:AVDX) to Underperform

AvidXchange (NASDAQ:AVDX – Get Rating) was downgraded by research analysts at Bank of America from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating in a report released on Wednesday, The Fly reports.
Several other research firms have also issued reports on AVDX. Robert W. Baird decreased their price target on shares of AvidXchange from $16.00 to $12.00 in a research report on Friday, July 15th. Credit Suisse Group raised their price objective on shares of AvidXchange from $10.50 to $11.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, August 4th. Piper Sandler reduced their price objective on shares of AvidXchange from $12.00 to $11.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, October 20th. Barclays raised their price objective on shares of AvidXchange from $12.00 to $13.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, August 8th. Finally, KeyCorp reduced their price objective on shares of AvidXchange from $14.00 to $10.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, July 7th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, AvidXchange currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of 14.73.
AvidXchange Stock Performance
NASDAQ AVDX traded down 0.88 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting 8.17. The company had a trading volume of 3,721,700 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,651,240. The company has a quick ratio of 1.44, a current ratio of 1.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27. The stock has a market cap of $1.62 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -5.67. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of 8.27 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of 7.90. AvidXchange has a fifty-two week low of 5.86 and a fifty-two week high of 27.43.
Insider Buying and Selling at AvidXchange
In other news, insider Joel Wilhite sold 3,250 shares of AvidXchange stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of 9.14, for a total transaction of 29,705.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 56,375 shares in the company, valued at approximately 515,267.50. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Corporate insiders own 10.50% of the company’s stock.
Institutional Investors Weigh In On AvidXchange
Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Amalgamated Bank acquired a new stake in shares of AvidXchange during the 1st quarter worth approximately $32,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new position in AvidXchange during the second quarter valued at approximately $38,000. Signaturefd LLC grew its holdings in AvidXchange by 33.3% during the first quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 8,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $64,000 after purchasing an additional 2,000 shares during the period. Arizona State Retirement System acquired a new position in AvidXchange during the second quarter valued at approximately $82,000. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD acquired a new position in AvidXchange during the second quarter valued at approximately $86,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 68.87% of the company’s stock.
About AvidXchange
AvidXchange Holdings, Inc provides accounts payable (AP) automation software and payment solutions for middle market businesses and their suppliers in North America. The company offers AP automation software, a SaaS-based solution that automates and digitizes capture, review, approval, and payment of invoices for buyers; the AvidPay network that connects two-sided payments with buyers and suppliers; and cash flow manager that provides cash management solutions.
