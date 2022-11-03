Bank of Georgia Group (OTCMKTS:BDGSF) Hits New 52-Week Low at $20.00

Bank of Georgia Group PLC (OTCMKTS:BDGSF – Get Rating)’s share price reached a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The company traded as low as $20.00 and last traded at $20.00, with a volume of 0 shares. The stock had previously closed at $20.00.
Bank of Georgia Group Price Performance
The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $20.00 and its 200 day simple moving average is $20.11.
Bank of Georgia Group (OTCMKTS:BDGSF – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 16th. The company reported $1.94 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The business had revenue of $123.60 million during the quarter.
Bank of Georgia Group Company Profile
Bank of Georgia Group PLC, through its subsidiaries, provides various banking products and services in Georgia. It operates through three segments: Retail Banking, Corporate and Investment Banking, and BNB. The Retail Banking segment offers consumer loans, mortgage loans, overdrafts, credit cards, and other credit facilities; funds transfer and settlement services; and customers' deposits for individuals and legal entities under the Express, Bank of Georgia, MSME, and SOLO brands.
