Bank of Nova Scotia Buys 4,474 Shares of The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc. (NYSE:PNC)

Bank of Nova Scotia grew its stake in The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc. (NYSE:PNC – Get Rating) by 8.2% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 59,164 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,474 shares during the quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia’s holdings in The PNC Financial Services Group were worth $9,335,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of PNC. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in The PNC Financial Services Group by 0.9% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 37,277,399 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $6,875,816,000 after purchasing an additional 349,470 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in shares of The PNC Financial Services Group by 2.0% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 30,563,752 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $5,637,484,000 after buying an additional 589,293 shares during the period. Capital Research Global Investors increased its stake in shares of The PNC Financial Services Group by 1.2% in the 1st quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 17,152,726 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $3,163,834,000 after acquiring an additional 195,172 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its position in The PNC Financial Services Group by 2.5% during the 1st quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 2,124,027 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $391,778,000 after acquiring an additional 51,860 shares during the period. Finally, Provident Trust Co. boosted its stake in The PNC Financial Services Group by 1.9% during the second quarter. Provident Trust Co. now owns 2,052,045 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $323,751,000 after acquiring an additional 37,274 shares in the last quarter. 81.89% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get The PNC Financial Services Group alerts:

The PNC Financial Services Group Trading Down 1.9 %

Shares of PNC stock opened at $158.73 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 0.78, a quick ratio of 0.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.09. The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc. has a 12-month low of $143.52 and a 12-month high of $228.14. The stock has a market capitalization of $65.10 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.97, a P/E/G ratio of 2.42 and a beta of 1.17. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $157.47 and its 200 day moving average is $162.13.

The PNC Financial Services Group Announces Dividend

The PNC Financial Services Group ( NYSE:PNC Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, October 14th. The financial services provider reported $3.78 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.69 by $0.09. The PNC Financial Services Group had a return on equity of 12.45% and a net margin of 26.96%. The firm had revenue of $5.55 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.40 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $3.75 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 6.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts expect that The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc. will post 14.45 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Saturday, November 5th. Stockholders of record on Monday, October 17th will be given a dividend of $1.50 per share. This represents a $6.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.78%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, October 14th. The PNC Financial Services Group’s payout ratio is currently 45.25%.

Insider Transactions at The PNC Financial Services Group

In other news, EVP Michael P. Lyons sold 3,500 shares of The PNC Financial Services Group stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $166.96, for a total transaction of $584,360.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 174,651 shares in the company, valued at approximately $29,159,730.96. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Company insiders own 0.34% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on PNC shares. Compass Point decreased their target price on shares of The PNC Financial Services Group to $160.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 20th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price objective on The PNC Financial Services Group from $191.00 to $171.50 in a research note on Tuesday, October 11th. Piper Sandler set a $160.00 target price on The PNC Financial Services Group in a research note on Tuesday, July 19th. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price target on The PNC Financial Services Group from $162.00 to $165.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 4th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price target on shares of The PNC Financial Services Group from $215.00 to $200.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, September 12th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $188.56.

The PNC Financial Services Group Company Profile

(Get Rating)

The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc operates as a diversified financial services company in the United States. The company's Retail Banking segment offers checking, savings, and money market accounts, as well as certificates of deposit; residential mortgages, home equity loans and lines of credit, auto loans, credit cards, education loans, and personal and small business loans and lines of credit; and brokerage, insurance, and investment and cash management services.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for The PNC Financial Services Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for The PNC Financial Services Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.