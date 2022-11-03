Bank of Nova Scotia Decreases Stake in Vontier Co. (NYSE:VNT)

Bank of Nova Scotia reduced its stake in shares of Vontier Co. (NYSE:VNT – Get Rating) by 12.6% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 326,500 shares of the company’s stock after selling 47,000 shares during the period. Bank of Nova Scotia owned approximately 0.20% of Vontier worth $7,506,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Meeder Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Vontier during the 1st quarter worth $29,000. Janiczek Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Vontier by 256.3% during the 2nd quarter. Janiczek Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,158 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 833 shares in the last quarter. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton boosted its position in shares of Vontier by 331.9% during the 2nd quarter. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton now owns 1,555 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 1,195 shares in the last quarter. FNY Investment Advisers LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Vontier during the 1st quarter worth $43,000. Finally, Quadrant Capital Group LLC boosted its position in shares of Vontier by 107.3% during the 1st quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 1,866 shares of the company’s stock worth $48,000 after purchasing an additional 966 shares in the last quarter. 93.08% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Activity at Vontier

In other news, Director Andrew Miller sold 2,670 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $23.88, for a total transaction of $63,759.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 13,800 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $329,544. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. 0.33% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Vontier Trading Down 3.6 %

Shares of VNT stock opened at $18.86 on Thursday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $19.27 and a 200 day moving average price of $22.93. Vontier Co. has a twelve month low of $16.55 and a twelve month high of $34.62. The company has a market capitalization of $2.98 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.04, a PEG ratio of 0.97 and a beta of 1.35. The company has a current ratio of 1.58, a quick ratio of 1.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.17.

Vontier (NYSE:VNT – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, August 4th. The company reported $0.72 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.69 by $0.03. Vontier had a net margin of 16.97% and a return on equity of 97.01%. The firm had revenue of $776.40 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $763.00 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.61 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.1% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts forecast that Vontier Co. will post 3.24 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Vontier Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 22nd. Investors of record on Thursday, September 1st were paid a $0.025 dividend. This represents a $0.10 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.53%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, August 31st. Vontier’s payout ratio is 3.21%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Barclays cut their price target on Vontier from $33.00 to $30.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, October 3rd. Citigroup cut their price target on Vontier from $29.00 to $23.00 in a research note on Monday, October 10th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group cut their price target on Vontier from $28.00 to $25.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, October 11th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $28.00.

About Vontier

Vontier Corporation engages in the research and development, manufacture, sale, and distribution of technical equipment, components, software, and services for manufacturing, repairing, and servicing in the mobility infrastructure industry worldwide. The company offers a range of solutions, including environmental sensors, fueling equipment, field payment hardware, point-of sale, workflow and monitoring software, vehicle tracking and fleet management, software solutions for traffic light control, and vehicle mechanics', and technicians' equipment.

