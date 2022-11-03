Bank of Nova Scotia Has $6.64 Million Stock Holdings in Northrop Grumman Co. (NYSE:NOC)

Bank of Nova Scotia decreased its position in shares of Northrop Grumman Co. (NYSE:NOC – Get Rating) by 34.3% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 13,865 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after selling 7,237 shares during the period. Bank of Nova Scotia’s holdings in Northrop Grumman were worth $6,636,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Lansing Street Advisors acquired a new stake in Northrop Grumman in the first quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Kings Point Capital Management boosted its position in Northrop Grumman by 83.3% in the first quarter. Kings Point Capital Management now owns 55 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 25 shares in the last quarter. Core Alternative Capital boosted its position in Northrop Grumman by 666.7% in the first quarter. Core Alternative Capital now owns 69 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 60 shares in the last quarter. Charter Oak Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Northrop Grumman in the second quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Finally, Burleson & Company LLC acquired a new stake in Northrop Grumman in the first quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.91% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling at Northrop Grumman

In other Northrop Grumman news, VP Sheila C. Cheston sold 4,025 shares of Northrop Grumman stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $473.99, for a total value of $1,907,809.75. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 25,350 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $12,015,646.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders own 0.25% of the company’s stock.

Northrop Grumman Price Performance

Northrop Grumman Dividend Announcement

Shares of NYSE NOC opened at $530.30 on Thursday. Northrop Grumman Co. has a twelve month low of $345.90 and a twelve month high of $556.27. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $495.16 and a 200 day simple moving average of $475.18. The company has a market capitalization of $81.62 billion, a PE ratio of 15.07, a P/E/G ratio of 10.18 and a beta of 0.64. The company has a quick ratio of 1.05, a current ratio of 1.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 14th. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 29th were paid a $1.73 dividend. This represents a $6.92 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.30%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, August 26th. Northrop Grumman’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 19.66%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of analysts have weighed in on NOC shares. Susquehanna raised their target price on shares of Northrop Grumman from $530.00 to $560.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 31st. Robert W. Baird lifted their price target on shares of Northrop Grumman from $529.00 to $570.00 in a report on Friday, October 28th. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price target on shares of Northrop Grumman to $575.00 in a report on Tuesday. Susquehanna Bancshares lifted their price target on shares of Northrop Grumman from $530.00 to $560.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 31st. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on shares of Northrop Grumman from $550.00 to $575.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, October 28th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $532.69.

Northrop Grumman Profile

Northrop Grumman Corporation operates as an aerospace and defense company worldwide. The company's Aeronautics Systems segment designs, develops, manufactures, integrates, and sustains aircraft systems. This segment also offers unmanned autonomous aircraft systems, including high-altitude long-endurance strategic ISR systems and vertical take-off and landing tactical ISR systems; and strategic long-range strike aircraft, tactical fighter and air dominance aircraft, and airborne battle management and command and control systems.

Featured Stories

