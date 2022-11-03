Bank of Nova Scotia Has $9.79 Million Stake in Fiserv, Inc. (NASDAQ:FISV)

Bank of Nova Scotia trimmed its stake in shares of Fiserv, Inc. (NASDAQ:FISV – Get Rating) by 18.3% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 110,004 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 24,706 shares during the period. Bank of Nova Scotia’s holdings in Fiserv were worth $9,792,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in FISV. Riverwater Partners LLC bought a new position in Fiserv in the second quarter valued at $224,000. Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund grew its position in shares of Fiserv by 63.9% in the 2nd quarter. Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund now owns 37,382 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $3,326,000 after acquiring an additional 14,570 shares during the period. Troy Asset Management Ltd grew its position in shares of Fiserv by 8.9% in the 2nd quarter. Troy Asset Management Ltd now owns 272,388 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $24,234,000 after acquiring an additional 22,344 shares during the period. Ruffer LLP grew its position in shares of Fiserv by 25.0% in the 2nd quarter. Ruffer LLP now owns 25,000 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $2,225,000 after acquiring an additional 5,000 shares during the period. Finally, Thompson Investment Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Fiserv by 1.6% in the 2nd quarter. Thompson Investment Management Inc. now owns 93,673 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $8,334,000 after acquiring an additional 1,456 shares during the period. 94.01% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

FISV stock opened at $100.56 on Thursday. Fiserv, Inc. has a 1-year low of $87.03 and a 1-year high of $110.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67, a current ratio of 1.06 and a quick ratio of 1.05. The company has a market capitalization of $63.86 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.52, a PEG ratio of 1.20 and a beta of 0.89. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $100.26 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $99.08.

Several analysts recently commented on the stock. Mizuho lifted their target price on shares of Fiserv from $140.00 to $145.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, August 1st. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods dropped their price objective on shares of Fiserv from $135.00 to $115.00 in a research note on Monday, July 11th. William Blair reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of Fiserv in a research note on Thursday, October 27th. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price objective on shares of Fiserv from $107.00 to $106.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, October 28th. Finally, Moffett Nathanson dropped their price objective on shares of Fiserv to $140.00 in a research note on Tuesday. Eleven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $122.76.

In other Fiserv news, Director Harry Disimone sold 2,706 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, September 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $108.72, for a total value of $294,196.32. Following the sale, the director now owns 12,947 shares in the company, valued at $1,407,597.84. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other Fiserv news, Director Harry Disimone sold 2,706 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $108.72, for a total value of $294,196.32. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 12,947 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,407,597.84. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, COO Guy Chiarello sold 4,550 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $103.30, for a total value of $470,015.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 224,003 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $23,139,509.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 11,256 shares of company stock valued at $1,164,211 in the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

Fiserv, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides payment and financial services technology worldwide. The company operates through Acceptance, Fintech, and Payments segments. The Acceptance segment provides point-of-sale merchant acquiring and digital commerce services; mobile payment services; security and fraud protection products; Carat, an omnichannel commerce solution; Clover, a cloud-based point-of-sale and business management platform; and Clover Connect, an independent software vendors platform.

