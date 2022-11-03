Bank of Nova Scotia Reduces Stock Position in W.W. Grainger, Inc. (NYSE:GWW)

Bank of Nova Scotia lessened its holdings in W.W. Grainger, Inc. (NYSE:GWW – Get Rating) by 77.9% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 13,832 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 48,810 shares during the period. Bank of Nova Scotia’s holdings in W.W. Grainger were worth $6,285,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the business. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in shares of W.W. Grainger by 3.7% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,915,066 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $2,019,353,000 after buying an additional 140,892 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its position in shares of W.W. Grainger by 0.5% in the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 367,058 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $189,334,000 after buying an additional 1,922 shares in the last quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of W.W. Grainger by 5.1% in the second quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 338,475 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $153,814,000 after buying an additional 16,502 shares in the last quarter. Eagle Asset Management Inc. raised its position in shares of W.W. Grainger by 1.5% in the first quarter. Eagle Asset Management Inc. now owns 306,428 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $158,052,000 after buying an additional 4,456 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Invesco Ltd. raised its position in shares of W.W. Grainger by 22.9% in the first quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 289,588 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $149,367,000 after buying an additional 54,008 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 71.33% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have weighed in on GWW. Oppenheimer raised their price target on W.W. Grainger to $660.00 in a research report on Tuesday. StockNews.com began coverage on W.W. Grainger in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Robert W. Baird raised their price target on W.W. Grainger from $590.00 to $640.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday. Stephens raised their price target on W.W. Grainger from $565.00 to $600.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, August 1st. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their price target on W.W. Grainger from $448.00 to $485.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Monday. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $564.50.

Shares of NYSE:GWW opened at $583.98 on Thursday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $533.81 and its 200-day moving average price is $508.14. W.W. Grainger, Inc. has a 12-month low of $440.48 and a 12-month high of $601.97. The stock has a market capitalization of $29.51 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.88, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.54 and a beta of 1.25. The company has a current ratio of 2.63, a quick ratio of 1.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 1st. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 14th will be paid a dividend of $1.72 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, November 10th. This represents a $6.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.18%. W.W. Grainger’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 24.60%.

W.W. Grainger, Inc operates as a supplier of maintenance, repair and operating products (MRO), with operations also in Europe, Asia and Latin America. It operates through two segments: United States and Canada. The United States segment offers a selection of MRO products and services through its eCommerce platforms, catalogs, branches and sales and service representatives.

