Bank of Nova Scotia Sells 11,891 Shares of Becton, Dickinson and Company (NYSE:BDX)

Bank of Nova Scotia lowered its position in Becton, Dickinson and Company (NYSE:BDX – Get Rating) by 20.2% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 47,007 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock after selling 11,891 shares during the period. Bank of Nova Scotia’s holdings in Becton, Dickinson and were worth $11,594,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in BDX. Core Alternative Capital lifted its holdings in shares of Becton, Dickinson and by 688.2% in the first quarter. Core Alternative Capital now owns 134 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 117 shares in the last quarter. McIlrath & Eck LLC lifted its holdings in Becton, Dickinson and by 44.9% during the first quarter. McIlrath & Eck LLC now owns 142 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $38,000 after acquiring an additional 44 shares during the period. Crewe Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Becton, Dickinson and during the second quarter worth $43,000. Elequin Capital LP bought a new stake in Becton, Dickinson and during the first quarter worth $45,000. Finally, Trustcore Financial Services LLC lifted its holdings in Becton, Dickinson and by 1,346.2% during the first quarter. Trustcore Financial Services LLC now owns 188 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $50,000 after acquiring an additional 175 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 86.74% of the company’s stock.

Get Becton Dickinson and alerts:

Insider Activity

In other news, EVP Samrat S. Khichi sold 9,185 shares of Becton, Dickinson and stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $260.44, for a total value of $2,392,141.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 5,928 shares in the company, valued at $1,543,888.32. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, EVP David Hickey sold 475 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $265.00, for a total transaction of $125,875.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 3,331 shares in the company, valued at $882,715. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, EVP Samrat S. Khichi sold 9,185 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $260.44, for a total value of $2,392,141.40. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 5,928 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,543,888.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 19,160 shares of company stock worth $5,036,751. 0.50% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Becton, Dickinson and Price Performance

Shares of NYSE BDX opened at $228.00 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $65.03 billion, a PE ratio of 39.31, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.52 and a beta of 0.61. Becton, Dickinson and Company has a fifty-two week low of $215.90 and a fifty-two week high of $280.62. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58, a quick ratio of 0.90 and a current ratio of 1.35. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $239.07 and a 200-day moving average of $246.37.

Becton, Dickinson and (NYSE:BDX – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 4th. The medical instruments supplier reported $2.66 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.49 by $0.17. The company had revenue of $4.64 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.47 billion. Becton, Dickinson and had a return on equity of 14.55% and a net margin of 8.88%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 5.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $2.74 earnings per share. Equities research analysts anticipate that Becton, Dickinson and Company will post 11.31 earnings per share for the current year.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of brokerages recently commented on BDX. Citigroup dropped their price target on Becton, Dickinson and from $235.00 to $227.00 in a report on Wednesday, October 5th. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price target on Becton, Dickinson and from $278.00 to $319.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 16th. StockNews.com upgraded Becton, Dickinson and from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 11th. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on Becton, Dickinson and from $272.00 to $275.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 11th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus decreased their target price on Becton, Dickinson and from $290.00 to $280.00 in a research report on Monday, July 18th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $277.00.

Becton, Dickinson and Profile

(Get Rating)

Becton, Dickinson and Company develops, manufactures, and sells medical supplies, devices, laboratory equipment, and diagnostic products for healthcare institutions, physicians, life science researchers, clinical laboratories, pharmaceutical industry, and the general public worldwide. The company's BD Medical segment offers peripheral intravenous (IV) and advanced peripheral catheters, central lines, acute dialysis catheters, vascular care and preparation products, needle-free IV connectors and extensions sets, closed-system drug transfer devices, hazardous drug detections, hypodermic syringes and needles, anesthesia needles and trays, enteral syringes, and sharps disposal systems; IV medication and infusion therapy delivery systems, medication compounding workflow systems, automated medication dispensing and supply management systems, and medication inventory optimization and tracking systems; syringes, pen needles, and other products for diabetes; and prefillable drug delivery systems.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BDX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Becton, Dickinson and Company (NYSE:BDX – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Becton Dickinson and Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Becton Dickinson and and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.