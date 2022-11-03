Bank of Nova Scotia Sells 954,402 Shares of Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO)

Bank of Nova Scotia cut its holdings in shares of Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO – Get Rating) by 83.3% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 190,798 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock after selling 954,402 shares during the period. Bank of Nova Scotia’s holdings in Cisco Systems were worth $8,135,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Ipswich Investment Management Co. Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Cisco Systems by 9.4% in the first quarter. Ipswich Investment Management Co. Inc. now owns 7,043 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock valued at $393,000 after purchasing an additional 608 shares in the last quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd lifted its holdings in shares of Cisco Systems by 21.0% in the first quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd now owns 668,844 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock valued at $37,295,000 after purchasing an additional 116,264 shares in the last quarter. Essex LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Cisco Systems by 1.6% in the first quarter. Essex LLC now owns 59,546 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock valued at $3,320,000 after purchasing an additional 935 shares in the last quarter. Allworth Financial LP lifted its holdings in shares of Cisco Systems by 23.2% in the first quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 94,570 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock valued at $5,274,000 after purchasing an additional 17,796 shares in the last quarter. Finally, TFO TDC LLC bought a new stake in shares of Cisco Systems in the first quarter valued at about $68,000. 71.71% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Cisco Systems stock opened at $44.57 on Thursday. Cisco Systems, Inc. has a 12 month low of $38.60 and a 12 month high of $64.29. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $43.02 and its 200-day moving average is $44.89. The company has a current ratio of 1.43, a quick ratio of 1.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21. The company has a market capitalization of $183.13 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.80, a PEG ratio of 2.26 and a beta of 1.00.

Cisco Systems ( NASDAQ:CSCO Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, August 17th. The network equipment provider reported $0.74 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.73 by $0.01. Cisco Systems had a return on equity of 31.12% and a net margin of 22.91%. The company had revenue of $13.10 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $12.78 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.76 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down .2% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts expect that Cisco Systems, Inc. will post 3.1 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, October 26th. Investors of record on Wednesday, October 5th were paid a $0.38 dividend. This represents a $1.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.41%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, October 4th. Cisco Systems’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 53.90%.

In related news, CEO Charles Robbins sold 12,716 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $47.14, for a total value of $599,432.24. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 631,374 shares in the company, valued at $29,762,970.36. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. In related news, CEO Charles Robbins sold 12,716 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $47.14, for a total value of $599,432.24. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 631,374 shares in the company, valued at $29,762,970.36. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, EVP Jeffery S. Sharritts sold 12,838 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $47.86, for a total value of $614,426.68. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 167,532 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,018,081.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 56,317 shares of company stock worth $2,612,042. Company insiders own 0.02% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on the company. Piper Sandler lifted their target price on Cisco Systems from $43.00 to $47.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 18th. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their target price on Cisco Systems from $52.00 to $54.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 18th. Rosenblatt Securities lifted their target price on Cisco Systems from $48.00 to $53.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 18th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their target price on Cisco Systems from $51.00 to $54.00 in a research report on Friday, August 19th. Finally, Cowen lifted their target price on Cisco Systems from $58.00 to $60.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 18th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Cisco Systems has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $53.68.

Cisco Systems, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells Internet Protocol based networking and other products related to the communications and information technology industry in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, Japan, and China. The company also offers switching portfolio encompasses campus switching as well as data center switching; enterprise routing portfolio interconnects public and private wireline and mobile networks, delivering highly secure, and reliable connectivity to campus, data center and branch networks; wireless products include wireless access points that are standalone, controller appliance-based, switch-converged, and Meraki cloud-managed offerings; and compute portfolio including the cisco unified computing system, hyperflex, and software management capabilities, which combine computing, networking, and storage infrastructure management and virtualization.

