Bank of Nova Scotia Trims Holdings in Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Limited (NYSE:TSM)

Bank of Nova Scotia cut its holdings in Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Limited (NYSE:TSM – Get Rating) by 2.2% during the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 83,645 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 1,894 shares during the quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia’s holdings in Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing were worth $6,848,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund grew its position in Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing by 723.1% during the 1st quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund now owns 2,965,700 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $309,204,000 after purchasing an additional 2,605,413 shares during the last quarter. NINE MASTS CAPITAL Ltd purchased a new stake in Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing during the 1st quarter valued at about $260,402,000. Van ECK Associates Corp grew its position in Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing by 36.1% during the 1st quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 8,906,999 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $928,644,000 after purchasing an additional 2,362,646 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its position in Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing by 124.9% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 4,078,090 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $427,158,000 after purchasing an additional 2,264,575 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. grew its position in Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing by 10.2% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 17,944,240 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $1,870,867,000 after purchasing an additional 1,657,878 shares during the last quarter. 16.86% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE:TSM opened at $60.52 on Thursday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $72.35 and its 200-day moving average price is $82.86. Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Limited has a twelve month low of $59.51 and a twelve month high of $145.00. The company has a quick ratio of 2.00, a current ratio of 2.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31. The stock has a market capitalization of $313.88 billion, a PE ratio of 10.28, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.44 and a beta of 0.96.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, January 12th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 16th will be paid a $0.458 dividend. This represents a $1.83 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.03%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 15th. Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 23.26%.

Several brokerages recently commented on TSM. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Susquehanna Bancshares cut their price objective on shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing from $90.00 to $88.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, July 14th. Cowen cut their price objective on shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing to $75.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 20th. Susquehanna dropped their price target on shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing from $90.00 to $88.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, July 14th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group downgraded shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing from a “conviction-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, October 13th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $116.57.

Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Limited manufactures, packages, tests, and sells integrated circuits and other semiconductor devices in Taiwan, China, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, Japan, the United States, and internationally. It provides complementary metal oxide silicon wafer fabrication processes to manufacture logic, mixed-signal, radio frequency, and embedded memory semiconductors.

