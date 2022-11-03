Bank of Nova Scotia Trims Stake in Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE)

Bank of Nova Scotia cut its stake in Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE – Get Rating) by 67.0% in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 24,284 shares of the software company’s stock after selling 49,276 shares during the quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia’s holdings in Adobe were worth $8,891,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Masso Torrence Wealth Management Inc. grew its position in Adobe by 3.2% in the first quarter. Masso Torrence Wealth Management Inc. now owns 812 shares of the software company’s stock worth $370,000 after acquiring an additional 25 shares in the last quarter. LVW Advisors LLC grew its position in Adobe by 2.9% in the first quarter. LVW Advisors LLC now owns 888 shares of the software company’s stock worth $405,000 after acquiring an additional 25 shares in the last quarter. Mechanics Financial Corp grew its position in Adobe by 0.9% in the second quarter. Mechanics Financial Corp now owns 2,720 shares of the software company’s stock worth $996,000 after acquiring an additional 25 shares in the last quarter. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. boosted its position in Adobe by 1.7% during the first quarter. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. now owns 1,558 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $712,000 after buying an additional 26 shares during the period. Finally, AllSquare Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Adobe by 19.7% during the first quarter. AllSquare Wealth Management LLC now owns 158 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $72,000 after buying an additional 26 shares during the last quarter. 80.75% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other Adobe news, CAO Mark S. Garfield sold 132 shares of Adobe stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $294.54, for a total value of $38,879.28. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 2,596 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $764,625.84. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In other Adobe news, Director John E. Warnock sold 17,000 shares of Adobe stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, October 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $319.60, for a total value of $5,433,200.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 383,465 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $122,555,414. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CAO Mark S. Garfield sold 132 shares of Adobe stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $294.54, for a total transaction of $38,879.28. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 2,596 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $764,625.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 24,543 shares of company stock valued at $7,690,103 in the last three months. Company insiders own 0.23% of the company’s stock.

ADBE has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Cowen lowered their target price on Adobe from $520.00 to $400.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, September 16th. Mizuho dropped their price objective on Adobe from $440.00 to $360.00 in a research note on Friday, September 16th. Evercore ISI decreased their target price on shares of Adobe from $475.00 to $350.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, September 16th. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price target on shares of Adobe from $425.00 to $395.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, October 19th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group cut their price target on shares of Adobe from $350.00 to $325.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, October 19th. Seventeen investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $420.78.

Shares of NASDAQ ADBE opened at $301.22 on Thursday. Adobe Inc. has a 1 year low of $274.73 and a 1 year high of $699.54. The stock has a market cap of $140.04 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.71, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.29 and a beta of 1.24. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $321.22 and a 200 day moving average of $373.94. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a current ratio of 1.14 and a quick ratio of 1.14.

Adobe (NASDAQ:ADBE – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, September 15th. The software company reported $2.63 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.65 by ($0.02). Adobe had a net margin of 28.00% and a return on equity of 36.49%. The business had revenue of $4.43 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.44 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $2.65 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 12.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Adobe Inc. will post 11.1 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Adobe, Inc engages in the provision of digital marketing and media solutions. It operates through the following segments: Digital Media, Digital Experience, and Publishing. The Digital Media segment offers creative cloud services, which allow members to download and install the latest versions of products, such as Adobe Photoshop, Adobe Illustrator, Adobe Premiere Pro, Adobe Photoshop Lightroom and Adobe InDesign, as well as utilize other tools, such as Adobe Acrobat.

