Bank of Nova Scotia Trust Co. Has $340,000 Stock Position in ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP)

Bank of Nova Scotia Trust Co. trimmed its stake in shares of ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP – Get Rating) by 3.2% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 3,785 shares of the energy producer’s stock after selling 125 shares during the quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia Trust Co.’s holdings in ConocoPhillips were worth $340,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Capital World Investors raised its position in ConocoPhillips by 62.4% in the 1st quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 23,463,085 shares of the energy producer’s stock worth $2,346,309,000 after purchasing an additional 9,014,700 shares during the last quarter. Diamond Hill Capital Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of ConocoPhillips during the 1st quarter valued at $702,569,000. Capital Research Global Investors raised its position in shares of ConocoPhillips by 28.2% during the 1st quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 12,335,053 shares of the energy producer’s stock valued at $1,233,506,000 after acquiring an additional 2,715,820 shares during the last quarter. Cowa LLC raised its position in shares of ConocoPhillips by 6,475.2% during the 1st quarter. Cowa LLC now owns 2,375,224 shares of the energy producer’s stock valued at $2,383,000 after acquiring an additional 2,339,100 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership bought a new stake in shares of ConocoPhillips during the 1st quarter valued at $119,783,000. 79.66% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

ConocoPhillips stock opened at $126.51 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $163.63 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.45, a P/E/G ratio of 0.47 and a beta of 1.32. The company has a quick ratio of 1.44, a current ratio of 1.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32. ConocoPhillips has a twelve month low of $66.06 and a twelve month high of $129.99. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $114.57 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $104.63.

ConocoPhillips ( NYSE:COP Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 4th. The energy producer reported $3.91 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.78 by $0.13. The firm had revenue of $21.99 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $19.71 billion. ConocoPhillips had a net margin of 23.10% and a return on equity of 31.24%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.27 EPS. As a group, analysts expect that ConocoPhillips will post 14.01 EPS for the current year.

Several analysts have commented on the stock. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of ConocoPhillips in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Erste Group Bank upgraded shares of ConocoPhillips from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 5th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on shares of ConocoPhillips from $129.00 to $137.00 in a report on Thursday, October 13th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on shares of ConocoPhillips from $118.00 to $120.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 19th. Finally, Barclays reduced their target price on shares of ConocoPhillips from $153.00 to $135.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, October 19th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, sixteen have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $122.19.

In other ConocoPhillips news, EVP Nicholas G. Olds sold 10,950 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $116.52, for a total transaction of $1,275,894.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Company insiders own 0.08% of the company’s stock.

ConocoPhillips explores for, produces, transports, and markets crude oil, bitumen, natural gas, liquefied natural gas (LNG), and natural gas liquids worldwide. It primarily engages in the conventional and tight oil reservoirs, shale gas, heavy oil, LNG, oil sands, and other production operations. The company's portfolio includes unconventional plays in North America; conventional assets in North America, Europe, Asia, and Australia; various LNG developments; oil sands assets in Canada; and an inventory of conventional and unconventional exploration prospects.

