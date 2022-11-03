Bank of Nova Scotia Trust Co. Sells 81 Shares of Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT)

Bank of Nova Scotia Trust Co. trimmed its stake in Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT – Get Rating) by 3.5% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 2,228 shares of the retailer’s stock after selling 81 shares during the period. Bank of Nova Scotia Trust Co.’s holdings in Walmart were worth $271,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of WMT. Cordant Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Walmart during the 1st quarter worth approximately $25,000. Ulland Investment Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Walmart by 442.9% during the 1st quarter. Ulland Investment Advisors LLC now owns 190 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 155 shares during the last quarter. Tacita Capital Inc lifted its stake in shares of Walmart by 100.0% during the 1st quarter. Tacita Capital Inc now owns 200 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Nauset Wealth Management. LLC bought a new stake in shares of Walmart during the 1st quarter worth approximately $31,000. Finally, Princeton Global Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in Walmart by 75.2% during the 1st quarter. Princeton Global Asset Management LLC now owns 233 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the period. 31.26% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

WMT stock opened at $140.75 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a current ratio of 0.84 and a quick ratio of 0.24. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $134.40 and a 200-day simple moving average of $133.29. The firm has a market capitalization of $382.03 billion, a PE ratio of 28.09, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.43 and a beta of 0.52. Walmart Inc. has a 1 year low of $117.27 and a 1 year high of $160.77.

Walmart ( NYSE:WMT Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 16th. The retailer reported $1.77 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.60 by $0.17. Walmart had a return on equity of 18.95% and a net margin of 2.36%. The company had revenue of $152.86 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $149.96 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.78 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 8.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts anticipate that Walmart Inc. will post 5.84 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several research firms have commented on WMT. KeyCorp began coverage on Walmart in a report on Friday, October 7th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $155.00 price objective on the stock. Bank of America raised their price objective on Walmart from $145.00 to $155.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 17th. Citigroup raised their price objective on Walmart from $152.00 to $162.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 17th. Evercore ISI cut their price target on Walmart from $135.00 to $120.00 and set an “in-line” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, July 26th. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on Walmart in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “strong-buy” rating on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating, eighteen have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $151.93.

In other Walmart news, CEO C Douglas Mcmillon sold 9,708 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, October 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $141.18, for a total transaction of $1,370,575.44. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 1,478,337 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $208,711,617.66. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In related news, CEO C Douglas Mcmillon sold 9,708 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, October 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $141.18, for a total value of $1,370,575.44. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 1,478,337 shares in the company, valued at $208,711,617.66. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director S Robson Walton sold 44,880 shares of Walmart stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $134.00, for a total transaction of $6,013,920.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 282,814,794 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $37,897,182,396. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 2,160,874 shares of company stock valued at $298,616,900 over the last quarter. 47.06% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Walmart Inc engages in the operation of retail, wholesale, and other units worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Walmart U.S., Walmart International, and Sam's Club. It operates supercenters, supermarkets, hypermarkets, warehouse clubs, cash and carry stores, and discount stores; membership-only warehouse clubs; ecommerce websites, such as walmart.com, walmart.com.mx, walmart.ca, flipkart.com, and samsclub.com; and mobile commerce applications.

