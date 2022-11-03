Barclays Analysts Give HeidelbergCement (ETR:HEI) a €41.00 Price Target

HeidelbergCement (ETR:HEI – Get Rating) has been given a €41.00 ($41.00) target price by investment analysts at Barclays in a research note issued on Thursday, Borsen Zeitung reports. Barclays‘s price target indicates a potential downside of 11.56% from the stock’s previous close.

Several other equities analysts have also weighed in on HEI. UBS Group set a €74.00 ($74.00) price objective on shares of HeidelbergCement in a research report on Thursday. Stifel Nicolaus set a €64.00 ($64.00) target price on HeidelbergCement in a research note on Thursday, September 29th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €46.00 ($46.00) price objective on HeidelbergCement in a research note on Tuesday, October 11th. Credit Suisse Group set a €55.00 ($55.00) target price on HeidelbergCement in a report on Wednesday, July 13th. Finally, Oddo Bhf set a €45.00 ($45.00) price target on HeidelbergCement in a research report on Wednesday, July 6th.

HeidelbergCement Stock Performance

Shares of ETR:HEI traded down €1.12 ($1.12) on Thursday, reaching €46.36 ($46.36). 686,645 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 712,290. The company has a quick ratio of 0.66, a current ratio of 1.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 50.38. HeidelbergCement has a fifty-two week low of €38.73 ($38.73) and a fifty-two week high of €68.08 ($68.08). The business’s 50-day moving average is €43.97 and its two-hundred day moving average is €48.33. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.95 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.72.

About HeidelbergCement

HeidelbergCement AG, together with its subsidiaries, produces and distributes cement, aggregates, ready-mixed concrete, and asphalt worldwide. It provides cement products, natural stone aggregates, such as sand and gravel; crushed aggregates comprising stone chippings and crushed stones; and concrete/ready-mixed concrete for use in the construction of tunnels or bridges, office buildings, or schools, as well as to produce precast concrete parts consisting of stairs, ceiling elements, or structural components.

