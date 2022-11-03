Barclays Raises Bloomin’ Brands (NASDAQ:BLMN) Price Target to $28.00

Bloomin’ Brands (NASDAQ:BLMN – Get Rating) had its target price hoisted by Barclays from $26.00 to $28.00 in a research report sent to investors on Monday morning, The Fly reports. The firm currently has an overweight rating on the restaurant operator’s stock.

Several other equities analysts have also recently weighed in on BLMN. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Bloomin’ Brands in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a buy rating for the company. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on Bloomin’ Brands from $22.00 to $21.00 and set an equal weight rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, October 11th. UBS Group assumed coverage on Bloomin’ Brands in a report on Friday, October 21st. They issued a neutral rating and a $23.00 price objective for the company. Jefferies Financial Group restated a buy rating and issued a $35.00 price objective on shares of Bloomin’ Brands in a report on Tuesday, October 18th. Finally, TheStreet downgraded shares of Bloomin’ Brands from a b- rating to a c rating in a research note on Friday, July 29th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $27.73.

Bloomin’ Brands Price Performance

BLMN stock opened at $23.21 on Monday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $20.52 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $20.14. The stock has a market cap of $2.07 billion, a PE ratio of 24.69 and a beta of 1.81. The company has a current ratio of 0.32, a quick ratio of 0.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.05. Bloomin’ Brands has a 1 year low of $15.89 and a 1 year high of $25.51.

Bloomin’ Brands Announces Dividend

Bloomin’ Brands ( NASDAQ:BLMN Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, October 28th. The restaurant operator reported $0.35 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.34 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $1.06 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.05 billion. Bloomin’ Brands had a return on equity of 90.37% and a net margin of 2.39%. Bloomin’ Brands’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.57 EPS. Equities analysts forecast that Bloomin’ Brands will post 2.46 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, November 23rd. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, November 9th will be given a dividend of $0.14 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, November 8th. This represents a $0.56 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.41%. Bloomin’ Brands’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 59.58%.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Bloomin’ Brands

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of BLMN. Clearbridge Investments LLC lifted its position in Bloomin’ Brands by 171.3% during the first quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 5,626,195 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $123,439,000 after acquiring an additional 3,552,591 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in shares of Bloomin’ Brands by 13.0% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 15,152,121 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $332,436,000 after buying an additional 1,747,152 shares in the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Bloomin’ Brands by 29.9% in the third quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 2,604,484 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $47,741,000 after buying an additional 598,745 shares in the last quarter. Penn Capital Management Company LLC raised its position in shares of Bloomin’ Brands by 1,012.1% in the second quarter. Penn Capital Management Company LLC now owns 519,129 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $8,628,000 after buying an additional 472,449 shares in the last quarter. Finally, American Century Companies Inc. raised its position in shares of Bloomin’ Brands by 1,332.9% in the first quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 489,783 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $10,746,000 after buying an additional 455,602 shares in the last quarter.

Bloomin’ Brands Company Profile

Bloomin' Brands, Inc, through its subsidiaries, owns and operates casual, upscale casual, and fine dining restaurants in the United States and internationally. The company operates through two segments, U.S. and International. Its restaurant portfolio has four concepts, including Outback Steakhouse, a casual steakhouse restaurant; Carrabba's Italian Grill, a casual Italian restaurant; Bonefish Grill; and Fleming's Prime Steakhouse & Wine Bar, a contemporary steakhouse.

Further Reading

