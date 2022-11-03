Barclays Trims SSE (LON:SSE) Target Price to GBX 1,835

SSE (LON:SSE – Get Rating) had its price target cut by Barclays from GBX 2,000 ($23.12) to GBX 1,835 ($21.22) in a research note released on Monday, Marketbeat.com reports. They currently have an overweight rating on the stock.

Several other research analysts have also recently weighed in on SSE. Credit Suisse Group reissued a neutral rating and set a GBX 1,750 ($20.23) price target on shares of SSE in a research report on Friday, September 16th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their target price on shares of SSE from GBX 2,000 ($23.12) to GBX 1,900 ($21.97) and set a buy rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated an overweight rating and set a GBX 2,100 ($24.28) price target on shares of SSE in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, SSE currently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of GBX 1,919.86 ($22.20).

Get SSE alerts:

SSE Trading Up 0.3 %

Shares of SSE opened at GBX 1,576 ($18.22) on Monday. SSE has a 52-week low of GBX 1,405 ($16.24) and a 52-week high of GBX 1,935.50 ($22.38). The company has a quick ratio of 0.66, a current ratio of 1.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 102.93. The firm’s fifty day moving average is GBX 1,615.78 and its two-hundred day moving average is GBX 1,717.64. The stock has a market cap of £17.11 billion and a PE ratio of 653.94.

SSE Company Profile

SSE plc engages in the generation, transmission, distribution, and supply of electricity. It generates electricity from water, gas, coal, oil, and multi fuel. The company distributes electricity to approximately 3.8 million homes and businesses across the north of the central belt of Scotland and central southern England; and owns, operates, and develops high voltage electricity transmission system in the north of Scotland and remote islands.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for SSE Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SSE and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.