Barnes Group Inc. (NYSE:B) CEO Purchases $997,425.00 in Stock

Barnes Group Inc. (NYSE:B – Get Rating) CEO Thomas J. Hook acquired 27,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 1st. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $36.27 per share, with a total value of $997,425.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief executive officer now directly owns 40,613 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,473,033.51. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.

Barnes Group Stock Performance

Shares of Barnes Group stock traded up $1.32 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $36.26. 11,011 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 234,905. Barnes Group Inc. has a 1 year low of $27.93 and a 1 year high of $48.79. The company has a current ratio of 2.40, a quick ratio of 1.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44. The business has a 50-day moving average of $31.83 and a 200-day moving average of $33.03. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.83 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 70.60, a P/E/G ratio of 1.81 and a beta of 1.20.

Barnes Group (NYSE:B – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, October 28th. The industrial products company reported $0.49 EPS for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.49. The business had revenue of $314.70 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $324.93 million. Barnes Group had a return on equity of 7.61% and a net margin of 2.07%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 3.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.55 earnings per share. As a group, analysts expect that Barnes Group Inc. will post 1.94 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Barnes Group Dividend Announcement

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 9th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, November 22nd will be given a $0.16 dividend. This represents a $0.64 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.77%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, November 21st. Barnes Group’s payout ratio is 128.00%.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Cornercap Investment Counsel Inc. increased its position in shares of Barnes Group by 1.3% in the first quarter. Cornercap Investment Counsel Inc. now owns 25,954 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,043,000 after buying an additional 342 shares in the last quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of Barnes Group by 5.5% in the first quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 6,711 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $270,000 after buying an additional 348 shares in the last quarter. Maryland State Retirement & Pension System increased its position in shares of Barnes Group by 2.0% in the second quarter. Maryland State Retirement & Pension System now owns 19,049 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $593,000 after buying an additional 372 shares in the last quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System increased its position in shares of Barnes Group by 0.5% in the third quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System now owns 79,887 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $2,307,000 after buying an additional 400 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Occudo Quantitative Strategies LP increased its position in shares of Barnes Group by 2.3% in the second quarter. Occudo Quantitative Strategies LP now owns 19,347 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $602,000 after buying an additional 427 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 84.38% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research firms have recently weighed in on B. Wolfe Research began coverage on Barnes Group in a report on Monday, October 10th. They issued a “peer perform” rating for the company. DA Davidson decreased their price objective on Barnes Group to $36.00 in a report on Tuesday, August 9th. StockNews.com cut Barnes Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, October 8th. Finally, Truist Financial cut their price target on Barnes Group from $33.00 to $29.00 in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th.

Barnes Group Company Profile

Barnes Group Inc provides engineered products, industrial technologies, and solutions in the United States and internationally. It operates in two segments: Industrial and Aerospace. The Industrial segment offers precision components, products, and systems used by various customers in end-markets, such as mobility, industrial equipment, automation, personal care, packaging, electronics, and medical devices.

Featured Articles

