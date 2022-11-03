Barnes Group Inc. (NYSE:B) Director Richard J. Hipple Buys 1,200 Shares

Barnes Group Inc. (NYSE:B – Get Rating) Director Richard J. Hipple bought 1,200 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 1st. The shares were acquired at an average price of $35.81 per share, with a total value of $42,972.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 15,071 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $539,692.51. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink.

Barnes Group Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE B opened at $34.94 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.46, a current ratio of 2.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $31.80 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $33.02. Barnes Group Inc. has a 52-week low of $27.93 and a 52-week high of $48.79. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.77 billion, a P/E ratio of 69.88, a P/E/G ratio of 1.73 and a beta of 1.13.

Barnes Group (NYSE:B – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Friday, October 28th. The industrial products company reported $0.49 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.49. Barnes Group had a net margin of 2.07% and a return on equity of 7.61%. The firm had revenue of $314.70 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $324.93 million. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.55 earnings per share. Barnes Group’s revenue was down 3.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Barnes Group Inc. will post 1.95 earnings per share for the current year.

Barnes Group Announces Dividend

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Barnes Group

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 9th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, November 22nd will be issued a dividend of $0.16 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, November 21st. This represents a $0.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.83%. Barnes Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 128.00%.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in B. Inspire Investing LLC bought a new stake in shares of Barnes Group during the first quarter valued at approximately $237,000. Comerica Bank raised its holdings in shares of Barnes Group by 2.7% during the first quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 40,986 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,528,000 after buying an additional 1,070 shares during the last quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Barnes Group during the first quarter valued at approximately $3,054,000. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in Barnes Group by 5.5% during the first quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 6,711 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $270,000 after purchasing an additional 348 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Aua Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Barnes Group during the first quarter worth approximately $217,000. Institutional investors own 84.38% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on B. Truist Financial lowered their target price on Barnes Group from $33.00 to $29.00 in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. DA Davidson lowered their target price on Barnes Group to $36.00 in a research note on Tuesday, August 9th. StockNews.com downgraded Barnes Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, October 8th. Finally, Wolfe Research started coverage on Barnes Group in a research note on Monday, October 10th. They issued a “peer perform” rating for the company.

Barnes Group Company Profile

Barnes Group Inc provides engineered products, industrial technologies, and solutions in the United States and internationally. It operates in two segments: Industrial and Aerospace. The Industrial segment offers precision components, products, and systems used by various customers in end-markets, such as mobility, industrial equipment, automation, personal care, packaging, electronics, and medical devices.

Further Reading

