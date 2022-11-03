Barrett Business Services (NASDAQ:BBSI) Reaches New 52-Week High at $88.94

Shares of Barrett Business Services, Inc. (NASDAQ:BBSI – Get Rating) reached a new 52-week high on Thursday . The stock traded as high as $88.94 and last traded at $88.94, with a volume of 219 shares. The stock had previously closed at $85.35.

BBSI has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Barrett Business Services in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. TheStreet upgraded Barrett Business Services from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Friday, August 19th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $102.33.

The stock has a market capitalization of $648.74 million, a P/E ratio of 14.52, a P/E/G ratio of 0.99 and a beta of 1.31. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $81.33 and a 200 day moving average price of $77.78.

Barrett Business Services ( NASDAQ:BBSI Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, August 3rd. The business services provider reported $2.48 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.87 by $0.61. The firm had revenue of $1.83 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.80 billion. Barrett Business Services had a return on equity of 22.59% and a net margin of 4.33%. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $2.24 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Barrett Business Services, Inc. will post 6.3 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Jon L. Justesen sold 2,836 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $84.44, for a total value of $239,471.84. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 7,777 shares in the company, valued at $656,689.88. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In related news, Director Anthony Meeker sold 1,821 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, September 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $79.27, for a total value of $144,350.67. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 15,721 shares in the company, valued at $1,246,203.67. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Jon L. Justesen sold 2,836 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $84.44, for a total value of $239,471.84. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 7,777 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $656,689.88. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 3.00% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. increased its stake in Barrett Business Services by 70.1% in the second quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 41,368 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $3,014,000 after purchasing an additional 17,050 shares during the period. American Century Companies Inc. increased its stake in Barrett Business Services by 7.4% in the first quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 487,202 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $37,744,000 after purchasing an additional 33,598 shares during the period. Dorsey Wright & Associates purchased a new stake in Barrett Business Services in the second quarter worth $36,000. Bailard Inc. purchased a new stake in Barrett Business Services in the second quarter worth $211,000. Finally, Swiss National Bank increased its stake in Barrett Business Services by 5.3% in the first quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 17,800 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,379,000 after purchasing an additional 900 shares during the period.

Barrett Business Services, Inc provides business management solutions for small and mid-sized companies in the United States. The company develops a management platform that integrates a knowledge-based approach from the management consulting industry with tools from the human resource outsourcing industry.

