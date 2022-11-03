Barrick Gold Corp (NYSE:GOLD) Shares Bought by Scotia Capital Inc.

Scotia Capital Inc. raised its holdings in Barrick Gold Corp (NYSE:GOLD – Get Rating) (TSE:ABX) by 31.4% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 488,070 shares of the gold and copper producer’s stock after acquiring an additional 116,770 shares during the period. Scotia Capital Inc.’s holdings in Barrick Gold were worth $8,626,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Hazlett Burt & Watson Inc. purchased a new position in Barrick Gold in the 1st quarter valued at about $26,000. Tompkins Financial Corp bought a new position in shares of Barrick Gold during the first quarter worth about $27,000. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Barrick Gold by 91.6% during the first quarter. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,226 shares of the gold and copper producer’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 586 shares during the last quarter. Herold Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of Barrick Gold during the first quarter worth about $36,000. Finally, Fairfield Bush & CO. bought a new position in shares of Barrick Gold during the first quarter worth about $42,000. 58.03% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Barrick Gold alerts:

Barrick Gold Trading Down 5.3 %

Shares of NYSE:GOLD opened at $14.34 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $25.27 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.69, a PEG ratio of 9.26 and a beta of 0.27. Barrick Gold Corp has a 1-year low of $13.97 and a 1-year high of $26.07. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a quick ratio of 3.19 and a current ratio of 3.95. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $15.16 and a 200 day moving average price of $17.66.

Barrick Gold Cuts Dividend

Barrick Gold ( NYSE:GOLD Get Rating ) (TSE:ABX) last issued its earnings results on Monday, August 8th. The gold and copper producer reported $0.24 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.23 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $2.86 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.85 billion. Barrick Gold had a net margin of 16.87% and a return on equity of 5.95%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.29 earnings per share. On average, research analysts anticipate that Barrick Gold Corp will post 0.81 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, August 31st were paid a $0.156 dividend. This represents a $0.62 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.35%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, August 30th. Barrick Gold’s dividend payout ratio is 72.57%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on GOLD shares. Fundamental Research reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $23.42 price objective (down previously from $26.11) on shares of Barrick Gold in a research note on Tuesday, August 16th. TheStreet lowered shares of Barrick Gold from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Friday, July 29th. Raymond James dropped their price objective on shares of Barrick Gold from $27.00 to $26.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, October 14th. National Bank Financial dropped their price target on shares of Barrick Gold from C$34.00 to C$26.00 in a research note on Thursday, July 21st. Finally, BMO Capital Markets raised their price target on shares of Barrick Gold from $27.00 to $28.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 9th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $26.44.

About Barrick Gold

(Get Rating)

Barrick Gold Corporation is a sector-leading gold and copper producer. Its shares trade on the New York Stock Exchange under the symbol GOLD and on the Toronto Stock Exchange under the symbol ABX.



In January 2019 Barrick merged with Randgold Resources and in July that year it combined its gold mines in Nevada, USA, with those of Newmont Corporation in a joint venture, Nevada Gold Mines, which is majority-owned and operated by Barrick.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GOLD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Barrick Gold Corp (NYSE:GOLD – Get Rating) (TSE:ABX).

Receive News & Ratings for Barrick Gold Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Barrick Gold and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.