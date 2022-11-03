Bear Creek Mining Co. (CVE:BCM) Director Acquires C$21,500.00 in Stock

Bear Creek Mining Co. (CVE:BCM – Get Rating) Director Anthony Grant Hawkshaw acquired 50,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 31st. The stock was bought at an average price of C$0.43 per share, with a total value of C$21,500.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 903,766 shares of the company’s stock, valued at C$388,619.38.

Anthony Grant Hawkshaw also recently made the following trade(s):

On Thursday, October 27th, Anthony Grant Hawkshaw purchased 50,000 shares of Bear Creek Mining stock. The shares were purchased at an average cost of C$0.42 per share, for a total transaction of C$21,075.00.

Bear Creek Mining Stock Performance

CVE BCM opened at C$0.38 on Thursday. Bear Creek Mining Co. has a 52-week low of C$0.37 and a 52-week high of C$1.89. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 28.27, a quick ratio of 0.28 and a current ratio of 0.52. The company has a market capitalization of C$58.30 million and a P/E ratio of -1.67. The company has a fifty day moving average of C$0.55 and a 200-day moving average of C$0.79.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Bear Creek Mining ( CVE:BCM Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 29th. The company reported C($0.02) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of C($0.02). The firm had revenue of C$12.87 million during the quarter. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Bear Creek Mining Co. will post 0.31 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on BCM shares. BMO Capital Markets dropped their price target on shares of Bear Creek Mining from C$2.70 to C$1.60 in a research report on Monday, August 29th. Stifel Nicolaus decreased their price target on shares of Bear Creek Mining from C$4.50 to C$3.85 in a research note on Wednesday, October 19th. Finally, Raymond James lowered shares of Bear Creek Mining from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and reduced their price objective for the company from C$1.50 to C$0.75 in a research note on Thursday, October 27th.

Bear Creek Mining Company Profile

Bear Creek Mining Corporation engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of precious and base metal properties in Peru. The company explores for silver, lead, zinc, and gold deposits. Its flagship property is the Corani property that consists of 13 mineral concessions covering an area of approximately 6,500 hectares located to the southeast of Cusco, Peru.

Featured Articles

