Belden (NYSE:BDC) Announces Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.20 EPS

Belden (NYSE:BDC – Get Rating) announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday. The industrial products company reported $1.77 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.57 by $0.20, Briefing.com reports. Belden had a net margin of 3.37% and a return on equity of 25.73%. The company had revenue of $670.49 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $634.29 million. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $1.31 EPS. Belden’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.9% on a year-over-year basis.

Belden Stock Performance

NYSE:BDC opened at $71.02 on Thursday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $64.49 and a two-hundred day moving average of $60.09. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.08, a current ratio of 2.39 and a quick ratio of 1.72. The stock has a market cap of $3.09 billion, a P/E ratio of 37.38 and a beta of 1.33. Belden has a 1-year low of $47.89 and a 1-year high of $74.95.

Get Belden alerts:

Belden Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, October 6th. Investors of record on Thursday, September 15th were paid a dividend of $0.05 per share. This represents a $0.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.28%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, September 14th. Belden’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 10.53%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Insider Transactions at Belden

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on BDC shares. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price objective on Belden from $59.00 to $67.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 4th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Belden in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock. Finally, Truist Financial increased their price target on Belden from $67.00 to $77.00 in a report on Thursday, August 4th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, three have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Belden has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $78.50.

In related news, Director Jonathan C. Klein sold 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $66.90, for a total value of $66,900.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 15,053 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,007,045.70. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 1.06% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Belden

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Bank of Montreal Can grew its stake in Belden by 8.2% during the 1st quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 15,131 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $867,000 after buying an additional 1,142 shares during the last quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC grew its position in Belden by 40.1% in the 1st quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 52,012 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $2,881,000 after purchasing an additional 14,895 shares during the last quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Belden in the first quarter valued at approximately $961,000. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS raised its holdings in shares of Belden by 10.5% during the first quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 16,455 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $912,000 after buying an additional 1,569 shares during the last quarter. Finally, APG Asset Management N.V. bought a new position in Belden in the 1st quarter worth approximately $762,000. 99.88% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Belden

(Get Rating)

Belden Inc provides portfolio of signal transmission solutions in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia-Pacific. It operates in two segments, Enterprise Solutions and Industrial Solutions. The Enterprise Solutions segment offers copper cable and connectivity solutions, fiber cable and connectivity solutions, interconnect panels, racks and enclosures, and signal extension and matrix switching systems for use in applications, such as local area networks, data centers, access control, 5G, fiber, and home and building automation.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Belden Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Belden and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.