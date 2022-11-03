Benchmark Cuts Qorvo (NASDAQ:QRVO) Price Target to $120.00

Qorvo (NASDAQ:QRVO – Get Rating) had its target price dropped by research analysts at Benchmark from $152.00 to $120.00 in a report issued on Thursday, The Fly reports. Benchmark’s price target would suggest a potential upside of 42.05% from the stock’s previous close.

A number of other brokerages have also commented on QRVO. Mizuho lowered their price target on Qorvo from $110.00 to $105.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, August 4th. Needham & Company LLC decreased their target price on Qorvo from $118.00 to $100.00 in a research note on Tuesday, October 25th. Susquehanna Bancshares decreased their target price on Qorvo to $115.00 in a research note on Monday, July 25th. Wells Fargo & Company cut Qorvo from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and decreased their target price for the company from $130.00 to $85.00 in a research note on Tuesday, October 11th. Finally, BNP Paribas assumed coverage on Qorvo in a research note on Tuesday, September 13th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $100.00 target price for the company. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twenty have assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Qorvo has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $119.08.

Qorvo Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ QRVO opened at $84.48 on Thursday. Qorvo has a 1-year low of $75.38 and a 1-year high of $178.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48, a current ratio of 3.30 and a quick ratio of 2.12. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $85.92 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $98.06. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.72 billion, a PE ratio of 11.43, a P/E/G ratio of 1.89 and a beta of 1.36.

Qorvo ( NASDAQ:QRVO Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, November 2nd. The semiconductor company reported $2.66 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.28 by $0.38. Qorvo had a return on equity of 26.50% and a net margin of 17.87%. The firm had revenue of $1.16 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.13 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $3.22 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 7.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts expect that Qorvo will post 7.03 EPS for the current year.

Qorvo declared that its Board of Directors has authorized a share buyback plan on Wednesday, November 2nd that authorizes the company to repurchase $2.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the semiconductor company to purchase up to 22.9% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are generally a sign that the company’s board believes its shares are undervalued.

Insider Activity at Qorvo

In related news, VP Frank P. Stewart sold 1,224 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $100.27, for a total value of $122,730.48. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 4,950 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $496,336.50. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In related news, VP Paul J. Fego sold 2,438 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $110.18, for a total value of $268,618.84. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 34,079 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,754,824.22. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, VP Frank P. Stewart sold 1,224 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $100.27, for a total value of $122,730.48. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 4,950 shares in the company, valued at $496,336.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 6,075 shares of company stock valued at $597,468. Corporate insiders own 0.45% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of Qorvo

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in QRVO. Bellevue Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Qorvo in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $25,000. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in Qorvo in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P grew its holdings in Qorvo by 208.8% in the 2nd quarter. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P now owns 281 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 190 shares during the last quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust grew its holdings in Qorvo by 106.4% in the 1st quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 225 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 116 shares during the last quarter. Finally, New Millennium Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Qorvo during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $29,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.31% of the company’s stock.

Qorvo Company Profile

Qorvo, Inc develops and commercializes technologies and products for wireless, wired, and power markets worldwide. The company operates through two segments, Mobile Products, and Infrastructure and Defense Products. It offers mobile devices, such as smartphones, wearables, laptops, tablets and other devices; radio frequency power management integrated circuits, ultra-wideband (UWB) system-on-a-chip (SoC) and system-in-package (SiP) solutions, MEMS-based sensors, antenna tuners, and antennaplexers, as well as discrete multiplexers, duplexers, filters, and switches; and cellular base stations include switch-low noise amplifier (LNA) modules, variable gain amplifiers, integrated power amplifier (PA) Doherty modules, discrete LNAs, and high power GaN amplifiers.

Featured Articles

