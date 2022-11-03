Bend DAO (BEND) Achieves Self Reported Market Capitalization of $59.28 Million

Bend DAO (BEND) traded up 7% against the dollar during the one day period ending at 17:00 PM E.T. on November 3rd. In the last seven days, Bend DAO has traded 9.9% lower against the dollar. Bend DAO has a total market capitalization of $59.28 million and approximately $321,218.00 worth of Bend DAO was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Bend DAO token can currently be bought for about $0.0059 or 0.00000029 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

About Bend DAO

Bend DAO was first traded on March 22nd, 2022. Bend DAO’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 tokens. Bend DAO’s official website is www.benddao.xyz. Bend DAO’s official Twitter account is @benddao.

Buying and Selling Bend DAO

According to CryptoCompare, “BendDAO is a decentralized peer-to-pool based NFT liquidity protocol. Depositors provide ETH liquidity to the lending pool to earn interest, while borrowers are able to borrow ETH through the lending pool using NFTs as collateral instantly.Bend protocol enables NFT assets to be pooled and converted into representing ERC721 boundNFTs to realize NFT loans.”

