Better Money Decisions LLC Invests $36,000 in General Mills, Inc. (NYSE:GIS)

Better Money Decisions LLC bought a new position in shares of General Mills, Inc. (NYSE:GIS – Get Rating) in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 471 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $36,000.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. CWM LLC lifted its holdings in General Mills by 22.4% in the first quarter. CWM LLC now owns 12,790 shares of the company’s stock worth $866,000 after buying an additional 2,338 shares during the period. Alpha Cubed Investments LLC lifted its holdings in General Mills by 15.3% in the first quarter. Alpha Cubed Investments LLC now owns 4,100 shares of the company’s stock worth $278,000 after buying an additional 544 shares during the period. Exane Derivatives lifted its holdings in General Mills by 1,798.6% in the first quarter. Exane Derivatives now owns 2,639 shares of the company’s stock worth $179,000 after buying an additional 2,500 shares during the period. Montecito Bank & Trust lifted its holdings in General Mills by 6.4% in the first quarter. Montecito Bank & Trust now owns 8,443 shares of the company’s stock worth $572,000 after buying an additional 511 shares during the period. Finally, Assenagon Asset Management S.A. lifted its holdings in General Mills by 54.5% in the first quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 18,492 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,252,000 after buying an additional 6,523 shares during the period. 75.48% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

GIS has been the subject of several research analyst reports. UBS Group raised their price objective on shares of General Mills from $79.00 to $82.00 in a report on Thursday, September 22nd. Piper Sandler raised their price objective on shares of General Mills from $80.00 to $88.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, September 22nd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price objective on shares of General Mills from $81.00 to $88.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, September 22nd. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of General Mills in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Finally, BMO Capital Markets raised their target price on shares of General Mills from $80.00 to $85.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 22nd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $76.38.

Insiders Place Their Bets

General Mills Price Performance

In other General Mills news, insider Jodi J. Benson sold 9,008 shares of General Mills stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $81.55, for a total value of $734,602.40. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 38,107 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,107,625.85. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website . In other General Mills news, insider Jodi J. Benson sold 9,008 shares of General Mills stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $81.55, for a total value of $734,602.40. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 38,107 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,107,625.85. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website . Also, insider Jodi J. Benson sold 8,682 shares of General Mills stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $82.00, for a total transaction of $711,924.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 38,107 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,124,774. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last quarter, insiders sold 96,575 shares of company stock valued at $7,701,172. Company insiders own 0.67% of the company’s stock.

Shares of GIS opened at $79.81 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $47.37 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.80, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.66 and a beta of 0.34. The company has a quick ratio of 0.35, a current ratio of 0.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $77.45 and a 200 day moving average of $74.19. General Mills, Inc. has a twelve month low of $61.41 and a twelve month high of $82.10.

General Mills (NYSE:GIS – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, September 21st. The company reported $1.11 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.00 by $0.11. The company had revenue of $4.72 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.72 billion. General Mills had a net margin of 15.13% and a return on equity of 23.87%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 3.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.99 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that General Mills, Inc. will post 4.08 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

General Mills Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, November 1st. Investors of record on Monday, October 10th were given a dividend of $0.54 per share. This represents a $2.16 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.71%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, October 6th. General Mills’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 45.47%.

General Mills Company Profile

General Mills, Inc manufactures and markets branded consumer foods worldwide. The company operates in five segments: North America Retail; Convenience Stores & Foodservice; Europe & Australia; Asia & Latin America; and Pet. It offers ready-to-eat cereals, refrigerated yogurt, soup, meal kits, refrigerated and frozen dough products, dessert and baking mixes, bakery flour, frozen pizza and pizza snacks, snack bars, fruit and salty snacks, ice cream, nutrition bars, wellness beverages, and savory and grain snacks, as well as various organic products, including frozen and shelf-stable vegetables.

Further Reading

