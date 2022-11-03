Better Money Decisions LLC Invests $63,000 in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF (NYSEARCA:VEU)

Better Money Decisions LLC acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF (NYSEARCA:VEU – Get Rating) in the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor acquired 1,257 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $63,000.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Bank of Nova Scotia acquired a new stake in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF during the second quarter worth approximately $3,582,000. Smith & Howard Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF by 15.3% during the second quarter. Smith & Howard Wealth Management LLC now owns 17,175 shares of the company’s stock worth $858,000 after purchasing an additional 2,276 shares during the period. Baltimore Washington Financial Advisors Inc. grew its stake in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF by 6,474.8% during the second quarter. Baltimore Washington Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 63,250 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,159,000 after purchasing an additional 62,288 shares during the period. LexAurum Advisors LLC grew its stake in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF by 3.8% during the second quarter. LexAurum Advisors LLC now owns 5,945 shares of the company’s stock worth $297,000 after purchasing an additional 216 shares during the period. Finally, Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC grew its stake in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF by 0.8% during the second quarter. Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC now owns 33,975 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,697,000 after purchasing an additional 272 shares during the period.

NYSEARCA VEU opened at $45.75 on Thursday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $46.76 and a 200 day simple moving average of $50.10. Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF has a one year low of $43.06 and a one year high of $63.83.

About Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF

Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the FTSE All-World ex US Index (the Index). The Index includes approximately 2,200 stocks of companies in 46 countries, from both developed and emerging markets worldwide.

