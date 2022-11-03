Better Money Decisions LLC Makes New $33,000 Investment in Lockheed Martin Co. (NYSE:LMT)

Better Money Decisions LLC purchased a new position in shares of Lockheed Martin Co. (NYSE:LMT – Get Rating) in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund purchased 76 shares of the aerospace company’s stock, valued at approximately $33,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Schubert & Co lifted its position in Lockheed Martin by 53.8% during the 2nd quarter. Schubert & Co now owns 80 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $34,000 after acquiring an additional 28 shares during the period. Charter Oak Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Lockheed Martin during the 2nd quarter worth about $36,000. Capital Advisory Group Advisory Services LLC acquired a new stake in Lockheed Martin during the 1st quarter worth about $38,000. San Luis Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Lockheed Martin during the 1st quarter worth about $42,000. Finally, Simon Quick Advisors LLC lifted its position in Lockheed Martin by 1,940.0% during the 1st quarter. Simon Quick Advisors LLC now owns 102 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $45,000 after acquiring an additional 97 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 75.50% of the company’s stock.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, Director John Donovan acquired 568 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, October 20th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $441.43 per share, for a total transaction of $250,732.24. Following the purchase, the director now owns 1,768 shares in the company, valued at $780,448.24. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. 0.17% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Lockheed Martin Price Performance

Shares of Lockheed Martin stock opened at $482.06 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.09, a current ratio of 1.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.96. Lockheed Martin Co. has a twelve month low of $324.23 and a twelve month high of $491.15. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $424.34 and a 200 day moving average price of $426.94. The firm has a market cap of $126.33 billion, a PE ratio of 22.13, a P/E/G ratio of 2.89 and a beta of 0.76.

Lockheed Martin (NYSE:LMT – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 18th. The aerospace company reported $6.87 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $6.63 by $0.24. Lockheed Martin had a return on equity of 65.16% and a net margin of 9.07%. The firm had revenue of $16.58 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $16.69 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $6.66 EPS. Lockheed Martin’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts predict that Lockheed Martin Co. will post 26.94 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Lockheed Martin Increases Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 30th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 1st will be paid a dividend of $3.00 per share. This is a positive change from Lockheed Martin’s previous quarterly dividend of $2.80. This represents a $12.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.49%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, November 30th. Lockheed Martin’s payout ratio is 51.42%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

LMT has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Susquehanna reduced their price objective on Lockheed Martin from $539.00 to $510.00 and set a “positive” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, October 19th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on Lockheed Martin from $415.00 to $417.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 19th. Wolfe Research initiated coverage on Lockheed Martin in a research note on Monday, October 10th. They set a “peer perform” rating for the company. Robert W. Baird upgraded Lockheed Martin from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $513.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Wednesday, October 19th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group lifted their price objective on Lockheed Martin from $375.00 to $384.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 19th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $460.67.

Lockheed Martin Profile

(Get Rating)

Lockheed Martin Corporation, a security and aerospace company, engages in the research, design, development, manufacture, integration, and sustainment of technology systems, products, and services worldwide. It operates through four segments: Aeronautics, Missiles and Fire Control, Rotary and Mission Systems, and Space.

