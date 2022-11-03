Better Money Decisions LLC Makes New Investment in H&R Block, Inc. (NYSE:HRB)

Better Money Decisions LLC bought a new position in shares of H&R Block, Inc. (NYSE:HRB – Get Rating) in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund bought 1,121 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $40,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. CWM LLC raised its position in shares of H&R Block by 394.1% during the second quarter. CWM LLC now owns 751 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 599 shares during the last quarter. Ellevest Inc. raised its position in shares of H&R Block by 33.0% during the second quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 1,101 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,000 after acquiring an additional 273 shares during the last quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. raised its position in shares of H&R Block by 250.0% during the first quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 1,750 shares of the company’s stock worth $46,000 after acquiring an additional 1,250 shares during the last quarter. Prospera Financial Services Inc bought a new stake in shares of H&R Block during the first quarter worth $71,000. Finally, Venture Visionary Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of H&R Block during the second quarter worth $124,000. Institutional investors own 87.06% of the company’s stock.

H&R Block Stock Down 6.9 %

Shares of H&R Block stock opened at $38.51 on Thursday. H&R Block, Inc. has a 1 year low of $21.08 and a 1 year high of $48.76. The business has a 50-day moving average of $42.83 and a two-hundred day moving average of $37.98. The company has a market capitalization of $6.11 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.85, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.86 and a beta of 0.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.03, a current ratio of 1.39 and a quick ratio of 1.39.

H&R Block Increases Dividend

H&R Block ( NYSE:HRB Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 1st. The company reported ($0.99) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($1.08) by $0.09. H&R Block had a negative return on equity of 2,398.97% and a net margin of 15.99%. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned ($0.78) earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts predict that H&R Block, Inc. will post 3.81 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, October 3rd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 8th were issued a $0.29 dividend. This is an increase from H&R Block’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.27. This represents a $1.16 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.01%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, September 7th. H&R Block’s dividend payout ratio is 35.69%.

H&R Block declared that its board has authorized a stock repurchase program on Tuesday, August 9th that permits the company to buyback $1.25 billion in shares. This buyback authorization permits the company to repurchase up to 17.5% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are usually a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its shares are undervalued.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

HRB has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Barrington Research upped their price objective on H&R Block from $40.00 to $48.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 10th. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their price objective on H&R Block from $20.00 to $22.60 and gave the company a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 10th. TheStreet downgraded H&R Block from a “b” rating to a “d+” rating in a report on Tuesday. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on H&R Block in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other H&R Block news, Director Christianna Wood sold 12,580 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $46.96, for a total value of $590,756.80. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 121,802 shares in the company, valued at $5,719,821.92. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other news, insider Karen A. Orosco sold 50,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.00, for a total transaction of $2,250,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 89,733 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,037,985. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Christianna Wood sold 12,580 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $46.96, for a total value of $590,756.80. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 121,802 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,719,821.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 133,821 shares of company stock worth $6,287,989 over the last ninety days. 1.00% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

About H&R Block

H&R Block, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides assisted income tax return preparation and do-it-yourself (DIY) tax return preparation services and products to the general public primarily in the United States, Canada, and Australia. The company offers assisted income tax return preparation and related services through a system of retail offices operated directly by the company or its franchisees.

