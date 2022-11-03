Better Money Decisions LLC Purchases New Position in iShares Expanded Tech Sector ETF (NYSEARCA:IGM)

Better Money Decisions LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares Expanded Tech Sector ETF (NYSEARCA:IGM – Get Rating) in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund acquired 100 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $29,000.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of IGM. Burleson & Company LLC purchased a new stake in iShares Expanded Tech Sector ETF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $265,000. Bailard Inc. grew its position in shares of iShares Expanded Tech Sector ETF by 0.3% in the first quarter. Bailard Inc. now owns 24,722 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $9,608,000 after purchasing an additional 66 shares in the last quarter. Tandem Capital Management Corp ADV grew its position in shares of iShares Expanded Tech Sector ETF by 18.2% in the first quarter. Tandem Capital Management Corp ADV now owns 623 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $213,000 after purchasing an additional 96 shares in the last quarter. WestEnd Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Expanded Tech Sector ETF in the first quarter valued at approximately $170,907,000. Finally, Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. lifted its holdings in iShares Expanded Tech Sector ETF by 5.1% in the first quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. now owns 2,014 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $783,000 after acquiring an additional 97 shares during the last quarter.

IGM opened at $273.94 on Thursday. iShares Expanded Tech Sector ETF has a one year low of $261.80 and a one year high of $453.66. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $294.43 and its 200 day moving average price is $312.18.

iShares North American Tech ETF, formerly iShares S&P North American Technology Sector Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, of the United States-traded technology companies, as represented by the S&P North American Technology Sector Index (the Index).

