Better Money Decisions LLC Purchases New Position in Schwab Fundamental U.S. Small Company Index ETF (NYSEARCA:FNDA)

Better Money Decisions LLC purchased a new stake in Schwab Fundamental U.S. Small Company Index ETF (NYSEARCA:FNDA – Get Rating) in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 1,245 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $56,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of FNDA. Collective Family Office LLC lifted its position in Schwab Fundamental U.S. Small Company Index ETF by 198.4% in the first quarter. Collective Family Office LLC now owns 52,273 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $2,795,000 after acquiring an additional 34,755 shares during the last quarter. Ieq Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Schwab Fundamental U.S. Small Company Index ETF in the first quarter valued at about $262,000. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Schwab Fundamental U.S. Small Company Index ETF in the first quarter valued at about $307,000. Sargent Bickham Lagudis LLC raised its holdings in shares of Schwab Fundamental U.S. Small Company Index ETF by 278.4% in the first quarter. Sargent Bickham Lagudis LLC now owns 2,115 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $113,000 after buying an additional 1,556 shares during the last quarter. Finally, HHM Wealth Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Schwab Fundamental U.S. Small Company Index ETF by 0.9% in the first quarter. HHM Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 54,262 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $2,901,000 after buying an additional 481 shares during the last quarter.

Schwab Fundamental U.S. Small Company Index ETF Stock Down 3.2 %

Shares of NYSEARCA:FNDA opened at $46.59 on Thursday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $46.00 and a 200-day simple moving average of $47.69. Schwab Fundamental U.S. Small Company Index ETF has a one year low of $42.35 and a one year high of $58.17.

