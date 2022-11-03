Better Money Decisions LLC Takes $45,000 Position in iShares Core U.S. REIT ETF (NYSEARCA:USRT)

Better Money Decisions LLC purchased a new stake in iShares Core U.S. REIT ETF (NYSEARCA:USRT – Get Rating) in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 843 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $45,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC acquired a new position in iShares Core U.S. REIT ETF in the 2nd quarter worth $27,000. NewSquare Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares Core U.S. REIT ETF during the first quarter worth approximately $47,000. Herold Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of iShares Core U.S. REIT ETF during the first quarter worth approximately $51,000. Lowe Wealth Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of iShares Core U.S. REIT ETF by 63.6% during the second quarter. Lowe Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 998 shares of the company’s stock worth $53,000 after purchasing an additional 388 shares during the period. Finally, Spire Wealth Management increased its holdings in shares of iShares Core U.S. REIT ETF by 39.7% during the first quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 1,221 shares of the company’s stock worth $79,000 after purchasing an additional 347 shares during the period.

iShares Core U.S. REIT ETF Trading Down 2.7 %

NYSEARCA USRT opened at $48.37 on Thursday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $50.61 and its 200 day simple moving average is $54.77. iShares Core U.S. REIT ETF has a 1 year low of $44.80 and a 1 year high of $68.08.

