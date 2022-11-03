Better Money Decisions LLC Takes Position in Corteva, Inc. (NYSE:CTVA)

Better Money Decisions LLC bought a new stake in Corteva, Inc. (NYSE:CTVA – Get Rating) during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm bought 579 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $31,000.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the business. Moisand Fitzgerald Tamayo LLC bought a new position in Corteva during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $26,000. Carl Stuart Investment Advisor Inc. bought a new position in Corteva during the 1st quarter worth approximately $28,000. CKW Financial Group lifted its stake in Corteva by 1,083.7% in the first quarter. CKW Financial Group now owns 509 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 466 shares in the last quarter. Hazlett Burt & Watson Inc. bought a new position in Corteva in the first quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Finally, CVA Family Office LLC lifted its stake in Corteva by 68.2% in the second quarter. CVA Family Office LLC now owns 641 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,000 after buying an additional 260 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 79.02% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on CTVA shares. KeyCorp lifted their price target on shares of Corteva from $64.00 to $72.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 14th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of Corteva from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $58.00 to $63.00 in a research note on Monday, August 8th. Citigroup lifted their price target on shares of Corteva from $69.00 to $73.00 in a research note on Tuesday, October 4th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on shares of Corteva from $67.00 to $72.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 9th. Finally, Roth Capital upgraded shares of Corteva from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $67.00 to $74.00 in a report on Monday, August 8th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $69.60.

In other Corteva news, insider Audrey Grimm sold 10,000 shares of Corteva stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $62.79, for a total transaction of $627,900.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 7,511 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $471,615.69. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website . Company insiders own 0.08% of the company’s stock.

Shares of CTVA opened at $66.91 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $48.42 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.23, a PEG ratio of 1.60 and a beta of 0.74. Corteva, Inc. has a 1-year low of $42.62 and a 1-year high of $68.43. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $61.65 and its 200 day simple moving average is $58.81. The company has a current ratio of 1.88, a quick ratio of 1.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05.

Corteva (NYSE:CTVA – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, August 4th. The company reported $1.64 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.47 by $0.17. Corteva had a net margin of 10.31% and a return on equity of 7.26%. The business had revenue of $6.25 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.09 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.40 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts forecast that Corteva, Inc. will post 2.59 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 14th will be given a dividend of $0.15 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, November 10th. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.90%. Corteva’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 25.32%.

Corteva announced that its Board of Directors has initiated a share buyback plan on Tuesday, September 13th that allows the company to repurchase $2.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization allows the company to reacquire up to 4.3% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are usually an indication that the company’s board believes its stock is undervalued.

Corteva, Inc operates in the agriculture business. It operates through two segments, Seed and Crop Protection. The Seed segment develops and supplies advanced germplasm and traits that produce optimum yield for farms. It offers trait technologies that enhance resistance to weather, disease, insects, and herbicides used to control weeds, as well as food and nutritional characteristics.

