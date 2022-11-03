Big Cypress Acquisition (OTCMKTS:BCYP) Share Price Passes Below 200 Day Moving Average of $8.44

Big Cypress Acquisition Corp. (OTCMKTS:BCYP – Get Rating) shares crossed below its two hundred day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of $8.44 and traded as low as $8.21. Big Cypress Acquisition shares last traded at $8.44, with a volume of 15,335,101 shares changing hands.

Big Cypress Acquisition Trading Down 19.2 %

The business’s fifty day moving average is $8.44 and its two-hundred day moving average is $8.44.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Big Cypress Acquisition

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in Big Cypress Acquisition stock. AE Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Big Cypress Acquisition Corp. (OTCMKTS:BCYP – Get Rating) during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm bought 18,700 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $70,000. AE Wealth Management LLC owned 0.13% of Big Cypress Acquisition as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. 60.21% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Big Cypress Acquisition

Big Cypress Acquisition Corp. does not have significant operations. The company intends to acquire assets and businesses through a merger, capital stock exchange, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination. It primarily focuses in the life science sector. The company was incorporated in 2020 and is based in Miami Beach, Florida.

