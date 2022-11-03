Bitcoin Gold Trading 0.2% Lower Over Last 7 Days (BTG)

Bitcoin Gold (BTG) traded up 1.6% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 13:00 PM E.T. on November 3rd. One Bitcoin Gold coin can now be purchased for $17.62 or 0.00086863 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Bitcoin Gold has a market capitalization of $308.59 million and approximately $6.85 million worth of Bitcoin Gold was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last seven days, Bitcoin Gold has traded down 0.2% against the dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Zcash (ZEC) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $50.98 or 0.00251349 BTC.

Horizen (ZEN) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $13.38 or 0.00065966 BTC.

Pirate Chain (ARRR) traded 1.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.43 or 0.00002136 BTC.

Komodo (KMD) traded 1.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.25 or 0.00001239 BTC.

Bitcoin Private (BTCP) traded down 1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.68 or 0.00003362 BTC.

ZClassic (ZCL) traded 22.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0377 or 0.00000186 BTC.

About Bitcoin Gold

BTG is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Equihash hashing algorithm. Its launch date was October 25th, 2017. Bitcoin Gold’s total supply is 17,513,924 coins. Bitcoin Gold’s official message board is forum.bitcoingold.org. Bitcoin Gold’s official Twitter account is @bitcoingold and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Bitcoin Gold is https://reddit.com/r/bitcoingoldhq and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Bitcoin Gold’s official website is bitcoingold.org.

Bitcoin Gold Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “BTG is a cryptocurrency with Bitcoin fundamentals, mined on common GPUs instead of specialty ASICs. This type of equipment tends to monopolize mining to a few big players, but GPU mining means anyone can mine again – restoring decentralization and independence. GPU mining rewards go to individuals worldwide, instead of mostly to ASIC warehouse owners, recreating network effects that Bitcoin used to have.”

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Bitcoin Gold directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Bitcoin Gold should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Bitcoin Gold using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

