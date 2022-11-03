BlackRock Capital Allocation Trust (BCAT) To Go Ex-Dividend on November 14th

BlackRock Capital Allocation Trust (NYSE:BCAT – Get Rating) declared a monthly dividend on Tuesday, November 1st, Zacks reports. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, November 15th will be given a dividend of 0.104 per share on Wednesday, November 30th. This represents a $1.25 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 9.04%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, November 14th.

BlackRock Capital Allocation Trust Stock Down 0.6 %

Shares of BCAT traded down $0.09 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $13.80. 27,625 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 373,508. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $14.20 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $14.85. BlackRock Capital Allocation Trust has a 12-month low of $13.32 and a 12-month high of $20.43.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On BlackRock Capital Allocation Trust

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC acquired a new stake in BlackRock Capital Allocation Trust in the 1st quarter valued at about $79,000. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of BlackRock Capital Allocation Trust in the first quarter valued at approximately $178,000. Advisory Services Network LLC acquired a new stake in shares of BlackRock Capital Allocation Trust in the first quarter valued at approximately $222,000. Raymond James Trust N.A. lifted its position in BlackRock Capital Allocation Trust by 30.6% during the first quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 17,073 shares of the company’s stock worth $283,000 after buying an additional 4,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cetera Advisor Networks LLC grew its holdings in BlackRock Capital Allocation Trust by 34.0% in the 1st quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC now owns 23,611 shares of the company’s stock valued at $391,000 after buying an additional 5,995 shares in the last quarter.

BlackRock Capital Allocation Trust Company Profile

