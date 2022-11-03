BlackRock Credit Allocation Income Trust (BTZ) To Go Ex-Dividend on November 14th

BlackRock Credit Allocation Income Trust (NYSE:BTZ – Get Rating) announced a monthly dividend on Tuesday, November 1st, Zacks reports. Investors of record on Tuesday, November 15th will be given a dividend of 0.084 per share by the investment management company on Wednesday, November 30th. This represents a $1.01 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 9.96%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, November 14th. This is a boost from BlackRock Credit Allocation Income Trust’s previous monthly dividend of $0.08.

BlackRock Credit Allocation Income Trust has increased its dividend by an average of 7.8% annually over the last three years.

Get BlackRock Credit Allocation Income Trust alerts:

BlackRock Credit Allocation Income Trust Stock Up 0.7 %

Shares of NYSE BTZ traded up $0.07 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $10.12. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 7,621 shares, compared to its average volume of 296,888. BlackRock Credit Allocation Income Trust has a 12 month low of $9.27 and a 12 month high of $15.66. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $10.19 and a 200-day simple moving average of $10.86.

Institutional Trading of BlackRock Credit Allocation Income Trust

About BlackRock Credit Allocation Income Trust

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Captrust Financial Advisors bought a new stake in BlackRock Credit Allocation Income Trust in the second quarter valued at $30,000. Nomura Holdings Inc. bought a new stake in BlackRock Credit Allocation Income Trust in the second quarter valued at $109,000. NewEdge Advisors LLC boosted its position in BlackRock Credit Allocation Income Trust by 19.6% during the 1st quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC now owns 25,634 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $322,000 after acquiring an additional 4,200 shares in the last quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC boosted its position in BlackRock Credit Allocation Income Trust by 6.9% during the 1st quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 30,396 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $382,000 after acquiring an additional 1,964 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Baird Financial Group Inc. boosted its position in BlackRock Credit Allocation Income Trust by 29.0% during the 1st quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 50,550 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $635,000 after acquiring an additional 11,350 shares in the last quarter.

(Get Rating)

BlackRock Credit Allocation Income Trust is a closed ended balanced mutual fund launched by BlackRock, Inc The fund is co-managed by BlackRock Advisors, LLC and BlackRock (Singapore) Limited. It invests in the fixed income markets across the globe. For the fixed income portion of the portfolio, the fund primarily invests in securities with an average credit quality of BBB by Standard & Poor's Corporation.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for BlackRock Credit Allocation Income Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BlackRock Credit Allocation Income Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.