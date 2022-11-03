BlackRock Credit Allocation Income Trust (BTZ) To Go Ex-Dividend on November 14th

BlackRock Credit Allocation Income Trust (NYSE:BTZ – Get Rating) announced a monthly dividend on Tuesday, November 1st, Zacks reports. Investors of record on Tuesday, November 15th will be given a dividend of 0.084 per share by the investment management company on Wednesday, November 30th. This represents a $1.01 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 9.96%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, November 14th. This is a boost from BlackRock Credit Allocation Income Trust’s previous monthly dividend of $0.08.
BlackRock Credit Allocation Income Trust has increased its dividend by an average of 7.8% annually over the last three years.
BlackRock Credit Allocation Income Trust Stock Up 0.7 %
Shares of NYSE BTZ traded up $0.07 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $10.12. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 7,621 shares, compared to its average volume of 296,888. BlackRock Credit Allocation Income Trust has a 12 month low of $9.27 and a 12 month high of $15.66. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $10.19 and a 200-day simple moving average of $10.86.
About BlackRock Credit Allocation Income Trust
BlackRock Credit Allocation Income Trust is a closed ended balanced mutual fund launched by BlackRock, Inc The fund is co-managed by BlackRock Advisors, LLC and BlackRock (Singapore) Limited. It invests in the fixed income markets across the globe. For the fixed income portion of the portfolio, the fund primarily invests in securities with an average credit quality of BBB by Standard & Poor's Corporation.
