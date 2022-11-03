BlackRock Credit Allocation Income Trust (NYSE:BTZ) Plans Dividend Increase – $0.08 Per Share

BlackRock Credit Allocation Income Trust (NYSE:BTZ – Get Rating) announced a monthly dividend on Tuesday, November 1st, Zacks reports. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, November 15th will be given a dividend of 0.084 per share by the investment management company on Wednesday, November 30th. This represents a $1.01 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 9.96%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, November 14th. This is an increase from BlackRock Credit Allocation Income Trust’s previous monthly dividend of $0.08.

BlackRock Credit Allocation Income Trust Stock Up 0.7 %

Shares of BTZ stock traded up $0.07 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $10.12. The stock had a trading volume of 6,854 shares, compared to its average volume of 296,888. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $10.19 and a 200-day simple moving average of $10.86. BlackRock Credit Allocation Income Trust has a twelve month low of $9.27 and a twelve month high of $15.66.

Get BlackRock Credit Allocation Income Trust alerts:

Institutional Investors Weigh In On BlackRock Credit Allocation Income Trust

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. LPL Financial LLC raised its stake in BlackRock Credit Allocation Income Trust by 10.4% in the 2nd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 435,642 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $4,744,000 after acquiring an additional 40,867 shares during the period. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans increased its position in shares of BlackRock Credit Allocation Income Trust by 8.8% in the second quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 253,758 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $2,763,000 after purchasing an additional 20,550 shares during the period. Lido Advisors LLC boosted its stake in BlackRock Credit Allocation Income Trust by 30.2% in the first quarter. Lido Advisors LLC now owns 240,823 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $3,024,000 after buying an additional 55,929 shares in the last quarter. Rivernorth Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in BlackRock Credit Allocation Income Trust in the first quarter valued at about $2,867,000. Finally, Evergreen Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of BlackRock Credit Allocation Income Trust by 51.7% during the first quarter. Evergreen Capital Management LLC now owns 200,892 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $2,523,000 after purchasing an additional 68,460 shares in the last quarter.

About BlackRock Credit Allocation Income Trust

BlackRock Credit Allocation Income Trust is a closed ended balanced mutual fund launched by BlackRock, Inc The fund is co-managed by BlackRock Advisors, LLC and BlackRock (Singapore) Limited. It invests in the fixed income markets across the globe. For the fixed income portion of the portfolio, the fund primarily invests in securities with an average credit quality of BBB by Standard & Poor's Corporation.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for BlackRock Credit Allocation Income Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BlackRock Credit Allocation Income Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.