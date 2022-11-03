BlackRock Energy and Resources Trust (BGR) to Issue Monthly Dividend of $0.06 on November 30th

BlackRock Energy and Resources Trust (NYSE:BGR – Get Rating) declared a monthly dividend on Tuesday, November 1st, Zacks reports. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, November 15th will be given a dividend of 0.058 per share on Wednesday, November 30th. This represents a $0.70 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.37%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, November 14th.

BlackRock Energy and Resources Trust Stock Up 1.1 %

BlackRock Energy and Resources Trust stock traded up $0.14 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $12.96. 2,214 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 157,606. BlackRock Energy and Resources Trust has a 1-year low of $8.97 and a 1-year high of $13.72. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $11.74 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $11.66.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On BlackRock Energy and Resources Trust

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Moors & Cabot Inc. lifted its stake in BlackRock Energy and Resources Trust by 17.3% in the 1st quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. now owns 13,583 shares of the company’s stock worth $158,000 after acquiring an additional 2,000 shares in the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE increased its stake in shares of BlackRock Energy and Resources Trust by 1.5% in the first quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 149,014 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,729,000 after acquiring an additional 2,261 shares during the last quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of BlackRock Energy and Resources Trust by 24.9% during the first quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 16,884 shares of the company’s stock worth $196,000 after acquiring an additional 3,371 shares in the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. grew its stake in BlackRock Energy and Resources Trust by 73.2% in the first quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 24,211 shares of the company’s stock valued at $281,000 after purchasing an additional 10,233 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Raymond James & Associates grew its stake in BlackRock Energy and Resources Trust by 13.4% in the first quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 101,502 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,177,000 after purchasing an additional 11,963 shares in the last quarter.

BlackRock Energy and Resources Trust Company Profile

BlackRock Energy and Resources Trust is a closed-ended equity mutual fund launched by BlackRock, Inc The fund is co-managed by BlackRock Advisors, LLC and BlackRock International Limited. It invests in public equity markets across the globe, with an emphasis on the United States. The fund seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating in the energy and natural resources sectors.

