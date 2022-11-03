BlackRock Enhanced Capital and Income Fund, Inc. (NYSE:CII) Announces Monthly Dividend of $0.10

BlackRock Enhanced Capital and Income Fund, Inc. (NYSE:CII – Get Rating) announced a monthly dividend on Tuesday, November 1st, Wall Street Journal reports. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, November 15th will be paid a dividend of 0.0995 per share by the real estate investment trust on Wednesday, November 30th. This represents a $1.19 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.94%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, November 14th.
BlackRock Enhanced Capital and Income Fund has raised its dividend payment by an average of 3.5% annually over the last three years and has raised its dividend annually for the last 1 consecutive years.
BlackRock Enhanced Capital and Income Fund Stock Down 0.5 %
Shares of NYSE CII traded down $0.09 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $17.20. 74,747 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 97,080. The company’s 50-day moving average is $17.73 and its two-hundred day moving average is $18.43. BlackRock Enhanced Capital and Income Fund has a 1 year low of $16.19 and a 1 year high of $22.30.
BlackRock Enhanced Capital and Income Fund Company Profile
BlackRock Enhanced Capital & Income Fund, Inc is a closed-end investment trust. The company’s investment objective is to provide investors with a combination of current income and capital appreciation. It primarily invests in a portfolio of equity and debt securities of US and foreign issuers. The company was founded on April 30, 2004 and is headquartered in Wilmington, DE.
