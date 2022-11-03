BlackRock Enhanced Global Dividend Trust (NYSE:BOE) Declares Monthly Dividend of $0.06

BlackRock Enhanced Global Dividend Trust (NYSE:BOE – Get Rating) declared a monthly dividend on Tuesday, November 1st, Zacks reports. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, November 15th will be paid a dividend of 0.063 per share by the financial services provider on Wednesday, November 30th. This represents a $0.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 8.35%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, November 14th.
BlackRock Enhanced Global Dividend Trust has decreased its dividend payment by an average of 3.7% per year over the last three years.
BlackRock Enhanced Global Dividend Trust Stock Performance
Shares of BOE traded down $0.13 on Thursday, hitting $9.05. 5,959 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 188,944. BlackRock Enhanced Global Dividend Trust has a 1 year low of $8.52 and a 1 year high of $12.44. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $9.22 and its two-hundred day moving average is $9.91.
BlackRock Enhanced Global Dividend Trust Company Profile
BlackRock Enhanced Global Dividend Trust is a closed ended equity mutual fund launched by BlackRock, Inc The fund is co-managed by BlackRock Advisors, LLC and BlackRock International Limited. It invests in public equity markets across the globe. The fund seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors.
