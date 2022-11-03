BlackRock Enhanced Government Fund, Inc. (NYSE:EGF) Announces Monthly Dividend of $0.04

BlackRock Enhanced Government Fund, Inc. (NYSE:EGF – Get Rating) announced a monthly dividend on Tuesday, November 1st, Wall Street Journal reports. Investors of record on Tuesday, November 15th will be paid a dividend of 0.041 per share on Wednesday, November 30th. This represents a $0.49 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.09%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, November 14th.

BlackRock Enhanced Government Fund Stock Down 0.3 %

NYSE:EGF traded down $0.03 during trading on Thursday, reaching $9.67. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 3,444 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,362. BlackRock Enhanced Government Fund has a 12 month low of $9.24 and a 12 month high of $13.02. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $9.79 and a 200-day moving average of $10.26.

BlackRock Enhanced Government Fund Company Profile

BlackRock Enhanced Government Fund, Inc is a closed-ended fixed income mutual fund launched by BlackRock, Inc It is managed by BlackRock Advisors, LLC. The fund invests in fixed income markets. It primarily invests in a portfolio of United States government and government agency securities, including the U.S.

