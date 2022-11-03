BlackRock ESG Capital Allocation Trust Plans Monthly Dividend of $0.10 (NYSE:ECAT)

BlackRock ESG Capital Allocation Trust (NYSE:ECAT – Get Rating) declared a monthly dividend on Tuesday, November 1st, Zacks reports. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, November 15th will be paid a dividend of 0.10 per share on Wednesday, November 30th. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 9.10%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, November 14th.

BlackRock ESG Capital Allocation Trust Price Performance

ECAT stock traded down $0.17 during trading on Thursday, reaching $13.18. 12,294 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 313,328. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $13.67. BlackRock ESG Capital Allocation Trust has a 1 year low of $12.74 and a 1 year high of $19.78.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On BlackRock ESG Capital Allocation Trust

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in ECAT. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in BlackRock ESG Capital Allocation Trust during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $179,000. Citadel Advisors LLC increased its stake in BlackRock ESG Capital Allocation Trust by 13.1% during the 2nd quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 108,557 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,553,000 after buying an additional 12,565 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC purchased a new stake in BlackRock ESG Capital Allocation Trust during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $707,000. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its stake in BlackRock ESG Capital Allocation Trust by 24.2% during the 2nd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 411,641 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,890,000 after buying an additional 80,127 shares during the period.

About BlackRock ESG Capital Allocation Trust

BlackRock ESG Capital Allocation Trust’s (ECAT) (the ‘Trust’) investment objectives are to provide total return and income through a combination of current income, current gains and long-term capital appreciation. The Trust invests in a portfolio of equity and debt securities. Generally, the Trust’s portfolio will include both equity and debt securities.

