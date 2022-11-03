BlackRock Floating Rate Income Trust (NYSE:BGT) Plans $0.08 Monthly Dividend

BlackRock Floating Rate Income Trust (NYSE:BGT – Get Rating) declared a monthly dividend on Tuesday, November 1st, Zacks reports. Investors of record on Tuesday, November 15th will be paid a dividend of 0.078 per share by the investment management company on Wednesday, November 30th. This represents a $0.94 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 8.39%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, November 14th.

BlackRock Floating Rate Income Trust Stock Performance

BlackRock Floating Rate Income Trust stock traded up $0.10 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $11.16. 1,427 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 87,363. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $11.07 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $11.35. BlackRock Floating Rate Income Trust has a 12-month low of $10.56 and a 12-month high of $14.74.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On BlackRock Floating Rate Income Trust

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Guggenheim Capital LLC raised its position in BlackRock Floating Rate Income Trust by 3.8% in the 1st quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 485,043 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $6,184,000 after purchasing an additional 17,644 shares in the last quarter. UBS Group AG raised its position in BlackRock Floating Rate Income Trust by 16.5% in the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 361,948 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $4,614,000 after purchasing an additional 51,296 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates raised its position in BlackRock Floating Rate Income Trust by 48.1% in the 1st quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 32,000 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $408,000 after purchasing an additional 10,400 shares in the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. raised its position in BlackRock Floating Rate Income Trust by 10.9% in the 1st quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 28,705 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $366,000 after purchasing an additional 2,817 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. acquired a new stake in BlackRock Floating Rate Income Trust in the 1st quarter valued at about $252,000.

About BlackRock Floating Rate Income Trust

BlackRock Floating Rate Income Trust is a close ended fixed income mutual fund launched by BlackRoack Inc The fund is co-managed by BlackRock Advisors, LLC and BlackRock Financial Management, Inc It invests in the fixed income markets across the globe while focusing on the United States. The fund invests in bonds of companies operating across diversified sectors.

