BlackRock Health Sciences Trust Announces Monthly Dividend of $0.21 (NYSE:BME)

BlackRock Health Sciences Trust (NYSE:BME – Get Rating) announced a monthly dividend on Tuesday, November 1st, Zacks reports. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, November 15th will be given a dividend of 0.213 per share on Wednesday, November 30th. This represents a $2.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.96%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, November 14th.
BlackRock Health Sciences Trust has raised its dividend by an average of 0.5% annually over the last three years and has increased its dividend annually for the last 1 consecutive years.
Shares of BlackRock Health Sciences Trust stock traded down $0.97 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $42.89. 37,185 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 38,197. The business has a 50-day moving average of $40.91 and a 200-day moving average of $42.34. BlackRock Health Sciences Trust has a 1 year low of $38.27 and a 1 year high of $48.99.
About BlackRock Health Sciences Trust
BlackRock Health Sciences Trust is a closed-ended equity mutual fund launched by BlackRock, Inc The fund is managed by BlackRock Advisors, LLC. It invests in the public equity markets of the United States. The fund seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating in the health sciences and related sectors, which include businesses involved in researching, developing, producing, distributing or delivering medical, dental, optical, pharmaceutical or biotechnology products, supplies, equipment, or services.
