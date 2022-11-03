BlackRock, Inc. (NYSE:BLK) Shares Sold by Financial Gravity Asset Management Inc.

Financial Gravity Asset Management Inc. lowered its position in shares of BlackRock, Inc. (NYSE:BLK – Get Rating) by 28.3% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 10,962 shares of the asset manager’s stock after selling 4,326 shares during the quarter. Financial Gravity Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in BlackRock were worth $4,815,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. ACG Wealth purchased a new stake in shares of BlackRock in the second quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Charter Oak Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in BlackRock in the second quarter worth approximately $33,000. WFA of San Diego LLC purchased a new position in BlackRock in the second quarter worth approximately $35,000. McIlrath & Eck LLC grew its position in BlackRock by 67.9% in the first quarter. McIlrath & Eck LLC now owns 47 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $36,000 after acquiring an additional 19 shares during the period. Finally, Sugarloaf Wealth Management LLC grew its position in BlackRock by 142.3% in the second quarter. Sugarloaf Wealth Management LLC now owns 63 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $38,000 after acquiring an additional 37 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 76.88% of the company’s stock.

BlackRock Stock Down 2.0 %

BlackRock stock opened at $638.81 on Thursday. BlackRock, Inc. has a 1-year low of $503.12 and a 1-year high of $973.16. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a current ratio of 3.64 and a quick ratio of 3.64. The stock has a market cap of $96.31 billion, a PE ratio of 17.60, a P/E/G ratio of 3.43 and a beta of 1.29. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $617.94 and its two-hundred day moving average is $636.49.

Insiders Place Their Bets

BlackRock ( NYSE:BLK Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 13th. The asset manager reported $9.55 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $7.73 by $1.82. BlackRock had a return on equity of 15.04% and a net margin of 29.84%. The company had revenue of $4.31 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.17 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $10.95 earnings per share. BlackRock’s quarterly revenue was down 14.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts expect that BlackRock, Inc. will post 33.53 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Mark Mccombe sold 1,360 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $739.79, for a total transaction of $1,006,114.40. Following the transaction, the director now owns 21,106 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $15,614,007.74. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Corporate insiders own 1.06% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research analysts have commented on the company. Credit Suisse Group assumed coverage on BlackRock in a research note on Tuesday, October 18th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $540.00 price target on the stock. UBS Group cut BlackRock from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $700.00 to $585.00 in a research note on Tuesday, October 11th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price target on BlackRock from $716.00 to $666.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, October 14th. BMO Capital Markets decreased their price target on BlackRock from $495.00 to $481.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, October 14th. Finally, Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on BlackRock from $773.00 to $754.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, October 3rd. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $714.43.

BlackRock Company Profile

BlackRock, Inc is a publicly owned investment manager. The firm primarily provides its services to institutional, intermediary, and individual investors including corporate, public, union, and industry pension plans, insurance companies, third-party mutual funds, endowments, public institutions, governments, foundations, charities, sovereign wealth funds, corporations, official institutions, and banks.

