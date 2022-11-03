Blackrock Innovation & Growth Trust (BIGZ) To Go Ex-Dividend on November 14th

Blackrock Innovation & Growth Trust (NYSE:BIGZ – Get Rating) declared a monthly dividend on Tuesday, November 1st, Wall Street Journal reports. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, November 15th will be given a dividend of 0.07 per share on Wednesday, November 30th. This represents a $0.84 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 12.33%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, November 14th.

Blackrock Innovation & Growth Trust Stock Performance

Blackrock Innovation & Growth Trust stock traded down $0.15 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $6.81. 1,453,538 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,158,072. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $7.60 and its 200-day moving average price is $8.27. Blackrock Innovation & Growth Trust has a fifty-two week low of $6.77 and a fifty-two week high of $19.95.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Blackrock Innovation & Growth Trust

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in BIGZ. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Blackrock Innovation & Growth Trust in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $256,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp acquired a new position in shares of Blackrock Innovation & Growth Trust in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $173,000. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. raised its position in shares of Blackrock Innovation & Growth Trust by 12.8% in the 1st quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 22,100 shares of the company’s stock valued at $252,000 after purchasing an additional 2,500 shares in the last quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Blackrock Innovation & Growth Trust in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $132,000. Finally, Lazard Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Blackrock Innovation & Growth Trust by 1.4% in the 1st quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 787,666 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,971,000 after acquiring an additional 11,038 shares during the last quarter.

Blackrock Innovation & Growth Trust Company Profile

Blackrock Innovation & Growth Trust is a mutual fund launched by BlackRock, Inc and managed by BlackRock Advisors, LLC. Blackrock Innovation & Growth Trust is based in United States.

