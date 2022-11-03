BlackRock Long-Term Municipal Advantage Trust (NYSE:BTA) Announces $0.04 Monthly Dividend

BlackRock Long-Term Municipal Advantage Trust (NYSE:BTA – Get Rating) announced a monthly dividend on Tuesday, November 1st, Zacks reports. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, November 15th will be given a dividend of 0.043 per share by the financial services provider on Thursday, December 1st. This represents a $0.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.90%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, November 14th.

BlackRock Long-Term Municipal Advantage Trust Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE:BTA traded down $0.06 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $8.74. 408 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 52,111. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $9.99 and its 200 day moving average price is $10.80. BlackRock Long-Term Municipal Advantage Trust has a 12 month low of $8.75 and a 12 month high of $15.44.

Get BlackRock Long-Term Municipal Advantage Trust alerts:

Institutional Trading of BlackRock Long-Term Municipal Advantage Trust

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in shares of BlackRock Long-Term Municipal Advantage Trust by 4.5% during the first quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 41,048 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $481,000 after purchasing an additional 1,783 shares during the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC bought a new stake in BlackRock Long-Term Municipal Advantage Trust in the second quarter valued at approximately $350,000. Finally, Advisors Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in BlackRock Long-Term Municipal Advantage Trust by 400.9% in the first quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 137,049 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,606,000 after acquiring an additional 109,687 shares during the last quarter.

BlackRock Long-Term Municipal Advantage Trust Company Profile

BlackRock Long-Term Municipal Advantage Trust is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched by BlackRock, Inc It is managed by BlackRock Advisors, LLC. The fund invests in fixed income markets of the United States. It uses financial derivatives to invest in municipal obligations. The fund primarily invests in long-term municipal bonds with a maturity of more than ten years at the time of investment.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for BlackRock Long-Term Municipal Advantage Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BlackRock Long-Term Municipal Advantage Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.